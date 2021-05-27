MMH    Topics     News

Manhattan Associates partners with Loadsmart on dynamic pricing and capacity sourcing

Integration provides capabilities to Manhattan's TMS offering

Loadsmart, a digital freight technology company, and Manhattan Associates, an industry leader in transportation management systems (TMS), announced Manhattan Associates integrated Loadsmart’s automated freight quoting, capacity sourcing and tracking platform into Manhattan Active Transportation Management. This allows Manhattan’s customers to instantly receive rates and tender loads within their TMS and automates how shippers price and source loads on the spot market as well as contracted lanes.

“Manhattan Associates’ decision to adopt Loadsmart’s technology is rooted in our commitment to continuous innovation to improve supply chain efficiency and bring cost and time savings to our customers,” said Gregg Lanyard, director of Product Management for Manhattan Associates. “We selected Loadsmart for its technical leadership and outstanding track record with our joint customers. We are confident the partnership will allow us to deliver even more value to our shipping customers.”

Loadsmart will provide instant quote and tender integration capability into Manhattan Active, allowing shippers to instantly quote full truck loads (FTL) - including reefer, dry, van and flatbed - based on visibility into real-time market rates. Manhattan Associates shippers will benefit from Loadsmart’s guarantee of tender acceptance on every load. The added real-time availability of active rates ensures fair prices and reduces tender rejections.

“Manhattan Associates is a transportation and logistics leader,” said Felipe Capella, president, COO and co-founder of Loadsmart. “We are excited to collaborate with Gregg Lanyard and his team to bring dynamic pricing to their groundbreaking Manhattan Active Supply Chain platform. The innovative technology of Loadsmart, combined with the advanced capabilities of Manhattan Active TM, will help shippers improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs.”

Manhattan Associates has been named as a Leader in Gartner Inc.’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems for three consecutive years. Its TMS also received one of the highest scores for integration and implementation tools in the 2021 Critical Capabilities report for TMS.

For more information about the new integration, visit here.


