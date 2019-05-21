Manhattan Associates partners with warehouse automation solution providers

Manhattan Associates has announced the launch of the Manhattan Automation Network, a program designed to speed the development and implementation of modern distribution center automation and robotics in partnership with leading warehouse automation solution providers.

The program is designed to deliver joint solution design, integration touchpoints and implementation approaches between some of the industry’s leading warehouse management solution and innovative robotics providers. The Manhattan Automation Network is launching with five inaugural members: Kindred AI, Locus Robotics, Matthews Automation Solutions, Right Hand Robotics and VCO Systems.

According to a release from Manhattan Associates, the recent growth of omnichannel retail and a shortage of warehouse workers due to the healthy employment market is putting tremendous pressure on distribution centers. As a result, many warehouses are aggressively adopting automation and robotics solutions to supplement their human workforces. However, the release continues, integrating workflows between these automated solutions, human workers, other automation and other DC software can be difficult and expensive.

The Manhattan Automation Network is designed to reduce the cost and complexity of adopting warehouse automation solutions. It provides pre-built integrated flows and a proactive certification process, leading to a significant reduction in overall project costs.

“Robotics and automation are having a more pronounced role in today’s distribution center operations,” said Adam Kline, senior director of product management for Manhattan Associates. “Manhattan Associates is dedicated to helping our clients continue to innovate, advance their supply chain capabilities and stay ahead of market trends. We are proud to partner with many of the world’s leading automation and robotics providers to help our users enhance their operations and embrace opportunity.”

The Manhattan Automation Network program is being unveiled this week at Momentum 2019, Manhattan Associates’ annual customer conference. A number of Manhattan Automated Network partners are showcasing their solutions at the event and will participate in a panel discussion about how the latest robotic and automated solutions are redefining the modern warehouse.



