Manifest celebrates Women in LogisticsTech with DHL, project44 and AEye

Manifest 2022 celebrates women in LogisticsTech with an exclusive luncheon event in partnership with DHL Supply Chain, project44 and AEye on Jan. 26, 2022, at The Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Manifest is the inaugural event bringing together the most comprehensive ecosystem of innovation and transformation in LogisticsTech and the global Supply Chain. Women in leadership positions have increased dramatically over the past 5 years across the logistics industry; Manifest, DHL, project44 and AEye have joined to celebrate this achievement and discuss future opportunities for gender and cultural diversity in the supply chain and logistics space.

“Organizationally, we have committed to increasing the number of women in our management ranks to 30 percent by 2025” says Meredith Singletary, Head of Diversity & Inclusion, DHL Supply Chain, North America. “In support of this goal, DHL Supply Chain North America has developed a roadmap focusing on the recruitment and retention of women into the logistics industry, development opportunities for women, a balanced approach for work, and an inclusive culture. Working together, we aim to attract and build the next generation of women leaders.”

“At AEye, we know that the best companies, teams and products originate from diverse teams, made up of diverse engineering and design minds, who bring unique perspectives to the table, ” said Blair LaCorte, CEO of AEye. “As such, we are proud to support organizations like Women in Autonomy, which equips and empowers women to become leaders and change-makers in their field, and to partner with Manifest to celebrate the advancement of women in supply chain and logistics.”

Featured speakers at the luncheon include DHL’s Vice President of Innovation Gina Chung and CEOX’s Founder Luann Abrams. In addition, the balance of the Manifest program features a large number of female industry leaders in recognition of the importance of diversity in all industries:

Luann Abrams, CEO, CEOX

Amy Barnes, Vice President, Indirect Sourcing & Logistics, Novolex

Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, FounderHost, Let’s Talk Supply Chain

Jennifer Bartashus, Senior Analyst, Retail Staples & Packaged Food, Bloomberg Intelligence, Bloomberg L.P

Jenny Bebout, Co-Founder & VP of Product, Convey

Tracy Black, Operating Partner, NewRoad Capital Partners

Victoria Bryazgina, Head of SCM Development, United Metallurgical Company

Gina Chung, Vice President Innovation Americas | DHL Americas Innovation Center, DHL

Megan Conyers, EVP, Florida Customs Brokers & Freight Forwarders Association

Michelle Dilley, CEO, AWESOMELeaders.org

Tanja Dysli, Chief Supply Chain Officer, IKEA US

Judith Engelsen-Daub, VP of Client Success, GEODIS

Megan Evert, SVP Operations, Flexe

Emily Fan, VP, Supply Chain & Operations, Madison Reed

Debbie Fortnum, Co-Founder & COO, Macondo Vision

Rita Hansen, CEO, Onboard Dynamics

Kellie Jensen, Executive Director, Anthesis

Sara Jones, SVP, New Vista Acquisition Corp

Shefali Kapadia, Lead Editor, Supply Chain Dive & Transport Dive, Industry Drive

Kate Kaufman, Director of Operations, Uber Freight

Rachel Kibbe, Founder, Kept SKU

Inna Kuznetsova, CEO & Board Member, 1010data

Mary Long, Managing Director, Global Supply Chain Forum, Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee

Carrie Love, CEO & Co-founder, MustDeliver

Ellis McCue, CEO, Territory Foods

Maureen McWhite, CEO & Founder, 4Gen Consulting Services

Petere Miner, Co-Founder & President, The CoLoadX Corporation

Courtney Muller, President, Manifest

Angela Ogbechie, VP, Supply Chain Strategy & Fulfillment, Deckers Brands

Verónica Pascual, CEO & Owner, ASTI Mobile Robotics Group

Kendra Phillips, Chief Technology Officer & VP of New Products, Ryder System, Inc.

Kim Raath, Founder, Topl

Penny Register-Shaw, Chief Strategy Officer, Co-Founder, The FRONTdoor Collective

Prashanthi Raman, Director, Government Affairs, Cruise

Shailu Satish, COO & Co-Founder, DispatchTrack

Rosemary Smith, Director of Supply Chain Development, Americas, The LEGO Group

Michelle Street, Director of Operations, TJC

Kristin Toth Smith, President & Chief Operating Officer, Board Member, Fernish

Dana Von der Heide, CCO & Founder, Parcel Perform

Michaela Wallin, Head of Customer Fulfillment, H&M

Lucy Wang, General Partner, Divergent Capital

Allison Williams, Principal, Newark Venture Partners

“The Women’s Luncheon is a fantastic opportunity to connect with and support accomplished female leaders in the supply chain and logistics industry,” said Diane Gordon, SVP of global customer success and head of women’s leadership initiatives at project44. “I’m encouraged by the increasing diversity that I’m seeing among leadership at project44 and throughout the industry, and I know that progress will further accelerate as we recruit and retain more women in leadership roles in the months ahead.”

Held in Las Vegas, NV, from Jan. 25 through Jan. 27, Manifest’s program will offer attendees the opportunity to hear more than 250 pioneers and thought leaders address sustainable technologies, the application of software & IoT in logistics, WMS & robotics in warehouses and autonomous solutions in the first mile, middle mile, and last mile.

Visit here to learn more and book your ticket to the show. Prices increase on Oct. 22, 2021.

Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022 at the Paris, Las Vegas.



