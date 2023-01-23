Manifest Vegas event set to begin January 31

With Manifest Vegas set to kick off on January 31st, the last day of this month and the first two days in February are expected to be a “momentous” time for several companies planning to unveil a new product or announce a groundbreaking partnership while there, according to a recent announcement from organizers of the event, which spans multiple trends and solutions in logistics and fulfillment operations. This year’s event will bring together over 3,000 executives on January 31st - February 2nd, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas.

There will 20+ companies making announcements at Manifest Vegas, including Azarc, Cargobase, Daimler Truck North America, DHL Supply Chain, Dronamics, EasyPost, Emerge, Enveyo, FreightPOP, Hangar A, Maersk, Mujin, OneRail, OnFleet, OPTIFLOW, Orderful, Port of Ashdod, project44, SemiCab, Spartan Radar, Terraline, Veconinter and Ware.

“Maersk North America is excited to sign our collaboration agreement with the Port of Ashdod, Israel at Manifest. As one of the logistics industry’s most important global events - Manifest is the ideal setting to introduce our new partnership” said Erez Agmoni, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Strategic Growth, Maersk North America.

“Onfleet’s CEO was on a panel for Manifest last year and identified it as a key strategic show for 2023. Key reporters from business and trade attend Manifest from all over the country and we think it’s an opportune time to share our upcoming news about our company’s future,” said Katherine Lehman, Onfleet’s Director of Digital Marketing.

Press releases from the companies making announcements will all appear in the Manifest Virtual Press Room starting at 9:00 am EST on January 31st, with some releases being embargoed for February 1st and 2nd. Manifest Vegas attendees will have the opportunity to meet with all news making companies in the Expo Hall.

Attendees will also have access to sessions across all 3 days, gain access to an Expo Hall with 200+ exhibitors on hand, the innovation stage, unlimited 1-to-1 meetings and 3 receptions followed by an Official After Party headlined by a Grammy-Award winning performance!

Visit here to view the full list of sponsors & exhibitors and plan ahead for the on-site activities!



