MMH    Topics     Technology    IoT

Manifest Vegas event set to begin January 31

Attendees will have access to sessions across the event's 3 days, with access to an Expo Hall with 200+ exhibitors on hand.

By

With Manifest Vegas set to kick off on January 31st, the last day of this month and the first two days in February are expected to be a “momentous” time for several companies planning to unveil a new product or announce a groundbreaking partnership while there, according to a recent announcement from organizers of the event, which spans multiple trends and solutions in logistics and fulfillment operations.  This year’s event will bring together over 3,000 executives on January 31st - February 2nd, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas.

There will 20+ companies making announcements at Manifest Vegas, including Azarc, Cargobase, Daimler Truck North America, DHL Supply Chain, Dronamics, EasyPost, Emerge, Enveyo, FreightPOP, Hangar A, Maersk, Mujin, OneRail, OnFleet, OPTIFLOW, Orderful, Port of Ashdod, project44, SemiCab, Spartan Radar, Terraline, Veconinter and Ware.

“Maersk North America is excited to sign our collaboration agreement with the Port of Ashdod, Israel at Manifest. As one of the logistics industry’s most important global events - Manifest is the ideal setting to introduce our new partnership” said Erez Agmoni, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Strategic Growth, Maersk North America.

“Onfleet’s CEO was on a panel for Manifest last year and identified it as a key strategic show for 2023. Key reporters from business and trade attend Manifest from all over the country and we think it’s an opportune time to share our upcoming news about our company’s future,” said Katherine Lehman, Onfleet’s Director of Digital Marketing.

Press releases from the companies making announcements will all appear in the Manifest Virtual Press Room starting at 9:00 am EST on January 31st, with some releases being embargoed for February 1st and 2nd. Manifest Vegas attendees will have the opportunity to meet with all news making companies in the Expo Hall.

Attendees will also have access to sessions across all 3 days, gain access to an Expo Hall with 200+ exhibitors on hand, the innovation stage, unlimited 1-to-1 meetings and 3 receptions followed by an Official After Party headlined by a Grammy-Award winning performance!

Visit here to view the full list of sponsors & exhibitors and plan ahead for the on-site activities!


Article Topics

News
Technology
IoT
Manifest
Manifest event
Manifest Vegas
   All topics

Manifest event News & Resources

Manifest Vegas event set to begin January 31
Manifest celebrates Women in LogisticsTech with DHL, project44 and AEye

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources