Manitou Group announces $80 million investment in two U.S. manufacturing sites

Manitou Group, which offers material handling, powered access, and earthmoving equipment, has announced plans to invest $80 million in its two North American manufacturing facilities in Yankton and Madison, South Dakota. This investment is to be spent on the extension of both sites, an innovation drive, and the development of new ranges.

With an order book standing at an all-time high of over 3 billion Euros, Manitou Group explained it is investing amid a period of sustainable growth. This 70-million-Euro plan will initially finance the extension of the production facilities of Yankton (articulated loaders and telehandlers) and Madison (skid steers and track loaders), and subsequently fund the modernization of industrial equipment.

Elisabeth Ausimour, President of the Product division, commented: “We have an extremely promising outlook on our markets, which entirely substantiates these investments. These new developments will enable us to absorb peaks in demand, permanently increase our production capacities and increase the safety of our workers, in particular by optimizing flow management. Consequently, we expect to increase our output on these sites by more than 150% by 2026. These projects also fall within our low-carbon transition, through the development of new electric ranges.”

The Yankton facility will see its surface area increase by more than 6,000 sqm (65,000 sq ft), compared with 18,500 sqm today (200,000 sq ft), while more than 7,500 sqm (80,000 sq ft) will be added to the 30,000 sqm (325,000 sq ft) of production space at Madison. The equipment upgrading relates to mechanical welding and assembly, with the notable additions of new welding robots and laser cutting machines. To support its development, the group intends to hire 50 people on each of these sites between now and 2023, in job categories such as welders, assemblers, maintenance technicians and purchasers.

In parallel with the industrial investment which will account for approximately €50 million (US$57 million), nearly €20 million (US$23 million) will be dedicated to research and development. The group’s major R&D projects include accelerating the renewal of product ranges and designing electric compact loaders and telehandlers between now and 2026, linked to these two North American sites.

The company, which has global headquarters in France, added that these projects will launch in the second quarter of 2022 and will continue through 2026.



