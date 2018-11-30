Manitou N.A. strengthens product management and marketing initiatives

Global market leader in rough-terrain handling equipment strengthens product and service offerings in North America.

Manitou N.A. strengthens product management and marketing initiatives
Manitou North America has added two new roles to its product management and marketing teams to strengthen support for a growing number of customers and market opportunities with its Manitou, Gehl and Mustang by Manitou brands.

Mike Sover has joined the team as the North America product marketing manager for mobile elevated work platforms (MEWPs), and Julie Ryer as the North America service and solutions marketing manager.

“We have been focused on adding depth and experience to our teams to support our overall growth and new product goals for North America,” said Jeff Weido, senior director of product management and marketing for Manitou North America. “We introduced MEWPs to the United States and Canada this year, and Mike will be focused on ensuring these products continue to meet both market and customer demand. Julie will have a similar emphasis on strategically growing our Service and Solutions products, including EDGE attachments. We are experiencing high demand in both of these areas, and we are excited to have Mike and Julie on board to build upon those growth opportunities.”

Sover joins Manitou North America with extensive product management and marketing experience in the construction industry, adept in all aspects of product and market development. Most recently, as product manager at Master Lock, he was responsible for leading the strategic growth initiatives and new product innovation for the Locker Lock product category. Sover’s prior experience includes product management and marketing positions at Illinois Tool Works, Emerson Electric (Knaack Division) and Revcor. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the University of Illinois - Chicago.

Ryer brings a diverse background of marketing, sales and account management to Manitou North America. In her most recent role as account manager for Lavelle Industries, she was in charge of new business development. Her focus over the past decade has been on developing sales strategies, executing new product launches and gathering the voice of the customer to solidify the growth of numerous large-scale national accounts. Ryer holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Manitou North America, located in West Bend, Wisc., is a subsidiary of Manitou Group, a global market leader in rough-terrain handling for construction, agriculture and industry through the Manitou, Gehl and Mustang by Manitou brands. For more information on Manitou Group, visit manitou-group.com.

