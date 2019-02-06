Manitou North America builds senior leadership team

MMH Staff

February 6, 2019

Manitou North America continues building its senior leadership team, adding three key team members positioned to drive the customer experience for its Manitou, Gehl and Mustang by Manitou brands.

The company has announced Myron Birschbach as the new vice president of service and aftermarket, Scott McGuigan as eastern region vice president of sales, and Jill Pintor as business coordinator.

“We are excited to have Myron, Scott and Jill on board to complete our leadership team,” said Mark Hanson, CEO of Manitou North America and vice president of sales and marketing for the North American region. “We are focused on delivering a higher level of sales and aftermarket support for our customers in North America. Myron, Scott and Jill bring with them a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm, and we are confident in their ability to add value to our team.”

Birschbach joins Manitou North America with extensive sales and service management experience in the equipment and commercial vehicle industry. As vice president of service and aftermarket for Manitou North America, Birschbach will drive the customer experience for all service and support functions to ensure that aftermarket support is a core strength that differentiates Manitou, Gehl and Mustang by Manitou from the competition. In his most recent position as vice president and general manager of aftermarket parts and service at Schwing America, Birschbach was able to grow parts market share by implementing creative strategies to enhance processes and improve customer support. In addition, Birschbach spent seventeen years at Inland Power Group where he was a senior vice president of aftermarket sales.

McGuigan brings nearly 25 years of management and sales experience in the construction industry to his new role as the eastern regional vice president of Manitou North America sales. In this position, he will be responsible for leading sales strategies and customer support in the eastern region of the United States and Canada. Most recently, McGuigan was vice president of operations and sales for Dobbs Equipment where he facilitated a technology driven transition in operational efficiencies. He also held executive management roles at Nortrax, Inc., NPK Construction Equipment, Briggs Construction Equipment and Hertz Equipment Rental. McGuigan holds a Master of Business Administration in finance and a Bachelor of Arts degree in business and political science from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

As business coordinator for Manitou North America, Pintor will anchor the leadership team, driving the internal coordination of projects, supporting customer initiatives and insuring consistent performance and progress. She joins the company with over a decade of experience in international and domestic inside sales and operations. In her recent position as inside sales manager for Prime Carbon, LLC, Pintor provided inside sales, operations and key account management, implementing tools to maximize efficiency and quality. Prior experience also includes roles in inside sales, account management and operations for Bradley Corporation, Larpen Metallurgical Service and Kohler Co. Pintor holds a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in international business management and Spanish from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse.