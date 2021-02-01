MMH    Topics 

Manufacturing growth remains strong in January, reports ISM

By

Even with some declines in a few key metrics, manufacturing activity in January remained strong, according to data issued today by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

In its monthly Manufacturing Report on Business, ISM said that the report’s key metric, the PMI, came in at 58.7 (a reading of 50 or higher indicates growth), which was 1.8% below December’s 60.5, with both the PMI and the overall economy each growing, at a slower rate, for the eighth consecutive month. The January PMI reading is 5.6% above the 12-month average of 53.1.

ISM reported that 16 of the 18 manufacturing sectors it tracks saw growth in January, including: Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Machinery; Primary Metals; Chemical Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Transportation Equipment; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Paper Products; Wood Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Furniture & Related Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Textile Mills; and Computer & Electronic Products. And the he two industries that contracted were Printing & Related Support Activities; and Petroleum & Coal Products.

The majority of the report’s key metrics saw declines in January.

New orders, which are commonly referred to as the engine that drives manufacturing, fell 6.4%, to 61.1, growing, at a slower rate, for the eighth straight month, with 13 of the 18 manufacturing sectors reporting growth for the month, including five of the six largest manufacturing sectors (Transportation Equipment; Fabricated Metal Products; Chemical Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products). This followed December’s 67.9 reading, which matched October 2020 reading for the highest, for any month, going back to January 2004’s 70.6.

Production—at 60.7—was off 4% compared to December’s 64.8 (its highest reading since January 2011s 65.3), growing, at a slower rate, for the eighth month in a row, with 12 manufacturing sectors reporting growth for the month. This represented the seventh consecutive month that the reading topped the 60 mark.

Supplier deliveries—at 68.2 (a reading above 50 indicates contraction)— slowed, at a faster rate, for the 59th consecutive month, with the report saying that suppliers are continuing to struggle to deliver, with deliveries slowing at a faster rate compared to December, as transportation challenges and supplier-labor market challenges still constraining production growth.

Employment headed up 0.9%, to 52.6, growing at a slower rate, for the second month in a row, and only one of the top six manufacturing sectors, Chemical Products, growing. ISM said that still-strong new order levels, low customer inventories, and an expanding backlog indicate potential employment strength for the balance of the first quarter.

ISM member respondent comments in the report were mixed, highlighting how COVID-19 continues to impact manufacturing operations and output.

“Supplier factory capacity is well utilized,” said a Computer & Electronic Products respondent. “Increased demand, labor constraints and upstream supply delays are pushing lead times. This is more prevalent with international than U.S.-based suppliers.” And a miscellaneous manufacturing respondent noted that his company has seen an increase in employees testing positive for COVID-19, which has had a negative impact on operations.

In an interview, Tim Fiore, Chair of the ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said that even with some sequential declines in some key metrics, from December to January, the overall manufacturing outlook remains on solid footing.

Addressing the 6.4% New Orders decline, he said that what drove the January reading down that the Computers & Electronics sector softened a bit, and also Petroleum & Coal products going back into contraction.

“These declines, though were offset by Chemicals expanding, especially with the dollar weaker, so our chemicals should be more attractive overseas,” he said. “Transportation equipment did really well and so did Fabricated Metal Products despite problems with steel acquisition and steel prices. And Food & Beverage came back strong.”

Perhaps the main manufacturing-related concern, according to Fiore, is related to labor constraints. But, in the meantime, he observed that order rates are still strong and Backlog of Orders—up 0.6% to 59.7—grew at a faster rate for the seventh consecutive month, which indicates that the ISM panelists companies’ shelves are empty.

That emptiness was made apparent by the report’s Customers’ Inventories reading off 4.8%, to 33.3, which Fiore said is an indication “that there is nothing on the shelves and not so good for their customers,” even though the labor input and supply input remain in a growth cycle, which is far more favorable than seeing demand disappear.

When asked how the manufacturing sector has adjusted to the various changes brought about by the pandemic, going back to March 2020, Fiore explained that the sector is still “maxing out,” to a large extent, with the future providing some amount of relief.

“When we get a higher levels of vaccination rates, then we can look at [increased] efficiency on the factory floors again,” he said. “The impression is that over the second half of the year we will start to see that…and that is why the second half will be more profitable and better than the first half, which was projected to be strong. We will continue to struggle through the labor issues, at both our panelists and supplier companies, and there will not be any real relief in sight until large scale vaccinations start to occur in April and May.”

In the meantime, he noted that as the U.S. dollar is weakening, it is supporting high commodity prices, coupled with the expectation that New Export Orders could head up in the coming months.


Article Topics

News
Institute for Supply Management
ISM
Manufacturing
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources