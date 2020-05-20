MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Safety

Manufacturing Leadership Council releases Covid-19 operating practices from leading manufacturers

Practices intended to help manufacturers meet or exceed existing guidelines from federal agencies while mitigating operational and business risks outside the scope of such guidance.

The Manufacturing Leadership Council, a division of the National Association of Manufacturers, has released a new collection of emerging strategies and operational practices that leading manufacturers of all sizes are implementing to keep their employees safe and facilities operating.

The MLC’s “New Operational Practices to Consider in the Time of COVID-19” brings together the best shared practices within the industry to help manufacturers continue to lead the way as America moves from response to recovery and renewal.

“Manufacturers have been on the front lines throughout this crisis, and this guide leverages the experiences and real-world practices that manufacturers across America have put into place. We’re all looking to get back to some sense of normalcy, but that’s not possible unless we can protect manufacturing workers,” said NAM president and CEO Jay Timmons. “By collecting these practices, the MLC is helping all manufacturers continue to set high standards for protecting employees, families and communities, while creating products essential to our daily lives.”

Shared Practices Breakdown:
● Site Access to Mitigate Exposure
● Workstation Measures to Promote Social Distancing         
● Facilities and Traffic Management
● Shift and Team Design
● Leave Policies
● Illness or Diagnosis Response
● Essential Travel Policies
● Returning Nonessential Workers

The MLC compiled and shared these practices to assist manufacturers taking steps in their facilities to meet or exceed existing guidelines from the various federal agencies while also mitigating operational and business risks that are outside the scope of such guidance.

“Since this crisis began, the NAM has been working with Vice President Pence and the Coronavirus Task Force, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and others to relay real time information from our industry and to ensure manufacturers received the critical guidance they needed to operate safely,” said NAM COO Todd Boppell. “The MLC has also convened thousands of manufacturing leaders to share practices and develop new ideas for operating safely through this crisis. Manufacturers have come together to help each other and to help our country.” 

This information is not meant as authoritative legal, medical or regulatory guidance or advice. It is not an exhaustive list of operational practices in the COVID-19 environment but rather represents some of the most common “best practices” communicated to the National Association of Manufacturers.

To read the full document click here.


