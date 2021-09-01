MMH    Topics     News

Manufacturing stays on strong footing in August, reports ISM

By

Latest Material Handling News

60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
Despite sequential decline, March Services PMI points to growth, reports ISM
More News

August manufacturing activity squeezed out a slight gain over July, according to data issued today by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

In its monthly Manufacturing Report on Business, ISM said that the report’s key metric, the PMI, came in at 59.9 (a reading of 50 or higher indicates growth), increasing 0.4% from July’s 59.5 reading. This represented the 15th consecutive month of growth, at a faster rate, coupled with August also representing the 15th consecutive month of growth for the overall economy. The August PMI matched the PMI’s 12-month average, at 59.9, with March’s 64.7 being the high point and September 2020’s 55.7 being the low point. 

ISM reported that 15 of the 18 manufacturing sectors saw gains in August, including: Furniture & Related Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Machinery; Primary Metals; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Fabricated Metal Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Chemical Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Transportation Equipment; Wood Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Paper Products; and Petroleum & Coal Products. And it added that the two industries reporting a decrease in August compared to July were Textile Mills; and Nonmetallic Mineral Products.

What’s more, ISM observed that the six biggest manufacturing sectors—Computer & Electronic Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Chemical Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Transportation Equipment; and Petroleum & Coal Products, in that order — turned in moderate to strong growth in August.

The report’s key manufacturing metrics were mixed in August.

New orders, which are commonly referred to as the engine that drives manufacturing, headed up 1.8%, to 66.7, growing, at a faster rate, for the 15th consecutive month, with the aforementioned six largest manufacturing sectors all growing. And August marks the 16th consecutive month of new orders readings topping 60, matching a 14-month streak, which occurred during the previous manufacturing expansion that commenced in February 2016.

Production—at 60—was up 1.6% compared to July, also growing, at a faster rate, for the 15th consecutive month, with the top six manufacturing sectors each growing at strong to moderate levels. ISM noted that production continues to be impacted by ongoing hiring issues, with raw materials inventories at their highest level throughout the current cycle. Employment—at 49.0—decreased 3.9%, falling after growing in July and a June decline, which was preceded by six months of growth.

Other notable metrics included:

-Supplier deliveries—at 69.5 (a reading above 50 indicates contraction)—slowed, at a slower rate, for the 66th consecutive month, following July’s 72.5, with the delivery performance of suppliers to manufacturing organizations again slower in August;
-Backlog of orders—at 68.2—was up 3.3% over July and growing, at a faster rate, for the 14th consecutive month;
-Inventories—at 54.2—up 5.3%, growing after a month of contraction that was preceded by two months of expansion, and customer inventories—at 30.2—up 5.2% from July, trending too low, at a slower rate, for the 59th consecutive month, with customer inventories at historically low levels for the last 13 months, which ISM said is a positive for future production growth; and
-Prices down 6.3%, to 79.4, increasing, at a slower rate, for the 15th consecutive month

Comments from ISM member respondents in the report reflected many on the ongoing manufacturing challenges that have been seen over the last several months, including supply chain issues, labor retention challenges, and rising costs, among others.

“The chip shortage is impacting supply lines. So far, we’ve been able to manage it without impacting clients,” said a Computer & Electronic Products respondent.

And a furniture & related products respondent noted that bookings and sales continue to be strong, while also citing how persistent supply issues — including availability of materials, freight/logistics/containers, and allocation of key commodities—continue to hamper production ramp to meet demand. The respondent also said his company is struggling with lack of labor in several factories, with commodities are still inflationary, as price increases have leveled.

In an interview, Tim Fiore, Chair of the ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee said the August report was excellent, highlighted by really strong demand.

“New orders remained high, with some of that probably driven by extended lead times,” he said. And new export orders [at 56.6, growing for 14 consecutive months] did not gain by as much as I would have liked but were still strong. Backlog of orders posted its second-highest number ever since the 1990s, and customer inventories are still low. Demand is really good, with some artificial stuff probably in there because of higher prices and extended lead times.”

On the supplier side, Fiore said some gains were made in August, with the supplier deliveries reading down again, with the current reading needing to get down into the low 60s from current levels, to be healthy. And with the decline in prices, for the month, he said it reflects how not as many companies reported price increases compared to June and July.

“The growth in inventories was due, in part, to probably a lot more working processes than normal, with companies building semi-finished product and waiting for one or two more pieces to show up,” he said. “We are seeing that in the manufacturing inventory count, which I usually call raw materials inventory, that accounts for about 70% of total manufacturing inventory. I think that ratio is shifting a little bit. We are going to be battling discrete [inventory] shortages for some time. The big story here is production was 60, but it could have easily been 70. The reason it is not is because we don’t have the employees to do it, as we are slightly contracting again and not keeping up with the pace.”


Article Topics

News
Institute for Supply Management
ISM
Manufacturing
PMI
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources