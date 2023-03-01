MMH    Topics 

Markus Schmidt named CEO of BEUMER Corporation

Schmidt looks to maintain leadership roles in airport, parcel and minerals and mining, while strengthing e-commerce and logistics.

By

Markus Schmidt named new CEO of BEUMER Corporation

BEUMER Corporation, the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Beckum, Germany-based BEUMER Group, today named Markus Schmidt as president and chief executive officer. Schmidt joins the company effective immediately.

With more than 30 years of industry experience and 18 years of executive experience, Schmidt brings decades of expertise in intralogistics automation, market segmentoriented strategy, understanding of the unique challenges facing operations throughout North America and a dedication to collaboration with both internal and external partners. His leadership style and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the company’s vision and values.

As the new CEO, Schmidt will work closely with the BEUMER Corporation team to build on the company’s strong legacy and drive continued growth and success. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions and world-class service to customers, while prioritizing safety, quality and sustainability.

“We are pleased to have Markus join BEUMER to lead our North American operations,” said Rudolf Hausladen, CEO of the BEUMER Group. “Markus’ expertise in intralogistics automation coupled with strategic leadership within multinational organizations will enhance our sustainable success by creating valuable solutions for our customers in Canada, the United States and Mexico.”

“I’m honored to join the BEUMER team at such a crucial time for our industry,” said Schmidt, the incoming CEO. “As the industry faces exceptional growth, technological advancements and a continuing e-commerce surge, I look forward to working with the exceptional North American team to provide solutions that enhance productivity, efficiency and create unparalleled customer value across the many markets we serve.”

In an interview with Modern, Schmidt noted that BEUMER is a leading provider of sortation solutions to the parcel handling industry, and has a significant presence in airports, including sortation, and mineral and mining. He sees room to increase BEUMER’s e-commerce business, as well as opportunities to create unique solutions by combining BEUMER’s portfolio of sortation products with emerging technologies such as pouch sorters. “We acquired an Austrian company that manufactures pouch sorters and I think that combining this offering with sortation could create some interesting solutions,” Schmidt said. “That also allow us to develop some unique integration skills. That’s something we do in the airport segment, but haven’t done historically in the logistics space. It’s an area that I want to investigate.” 

Schmidt earned his diploma from the University of Cologne (Germany) and has sought advanced education focused on leadership development at the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business and the University of St. Gallen (Switzerland).


BEUMER Corporation News & Resources

