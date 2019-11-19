Marshall Retail Group installs commercial duty ceiling fans

When Marshall Retail Group (MRG)—which includes more than 160 specialty stores in casinos and airports across the country—began making plans for a new Las Vegas distribution center, Esther Diedrich, director of distribution, knew she needed an effective way to keep her associates comfortable in the scorching desert summers. At the old site, numerous floor fans were used to circulate air blown from the evaporative cooling systems. They took up space, sucked up electricity and were a tripping hazard. Diedrich wanted something better in the new facility.

After learning of their track record in spaces where air conditioning isn’t feasible, Diedrich decided high-volume/low-speed fans would be a great fit for MRG’s new distribution center. So, the company had three 14-foot commercial duty ceiling fans installed in the 64,000-square-foot space to complement the evaporative cooling system and circulate air around the racking.

The fans create cool, bright working conditions, allowing employees to focus on work, rather than discomfort. The airflow from the overhead and directional fans provides a cooling effect of up to 10 degrees, so employees working in picking aisles, pack lines and shipping docks stay cool without air conditioning, even on hot summer days.

“The fans have been working beautifully,” Diedrich says. “Even when temperatures rise to 110°F and higher, the fans really make a difference. The staff is more comfortable and productive.”

While the temperature in the space may be 90°F, the fans’ cooling effect ensures people feel as if it’s only 80°F, thus erasing a productivity loss of more than 11%. The fans dissipate excess body heat, which helps protect workers from heat stress and fatigue.

In addition, when floor conditions are frigid in winter, the specialist’s fans gently recirculate heated air at the ceiling, back down to where workers need it, helping them stay warm and focused. More comfortable work conditions lead to greater job satisfaction, while also reducing employee turnover, which, in turn, helps ensure skilled employees continue to work (and hiring costs remain low).







