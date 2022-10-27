Material Handling Education Foundation announces Cahners Award winner

MMH    Topics     Warehouse

During the 2022 MHI Annual Conference, the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) presented the Norman L. Cahners Industry Award to David Lippert, President of Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Company.

The Norman L. Cahners award is given to nominees who have continually made extraordinary contributions to the industry throughout their lifetime. Lippert is an industry veteran who has served on the MHI Board of Governors, MHI Roundtable Advisory Committee, MHEFI Board of Directors, industry representative on the College-Industry Council on Material Handling Education (CICMHE), as well as leadership roles for the Institute of Caster & Wheel Manufacturers and participation in the Ergonomic Assist Systems and Equipment Council.

In addition to the Cahners award, MHEFI hosted a fundraiser at the 2022 MHI Annual Conference. MHEFI raised $71,707 over the course of the three-day conference through generous pledged and online donations from Annual Conference attendees and the silent auction. Funds are used to support the mission of the organization to provide financial support for educational programs to engage and retain talent for the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry.

Donations are accepted by the Foundation throughout the year, and 90% of donations go towards student scholarships and support. Eighty percent of the students supported by MHEFI work in the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry.  Visit mhi.org/mhefi/donors to contribute online to material handling education and help the Foundation attract students to the industry.

MHEFI is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting material handling education. Established in 1976, the Foundation programs have supported over 1,000 students and educators seeking pathways to quality educational programs and fulfilling careers.  For more information, visit [url=http://www.mhefi.org]http://www.mhefi.org[/url].


