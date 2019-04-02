MMH    Topics     Education

Material Handling Education Foundation announces call for nominations for 2019 awards

The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) announces a call for nominations for three awards for 2019, the Norman L. Cahners Industry Award, the Reed-Apple Education Award and the MHEFI Exceptional Contribution Award.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
WERC releases 2023 DC Measures operations benchmarking report and online tool
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More Education

The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) announces a call for nominations for three awards for 2019, the Norman L. Cahners Industry Award, the Reed-Apple Education Award and the MHEFI Exceptional Contribution Award. All awards are made to an individual, corporation or organization that has contributed to the industry in an extraordinary way or to an extraordinary degree.

The Norman L. Cahners Industry Award is a lifetime achievement award honoring applicants that have demonstrated a long-time commitment to the material handling industry and actively participate within the community. The award was established in 1990 as a tribute to the memory of Norman L. Cahners, a pioneer in publishing and unit-load research.

The Reed-Apple Award is presented to nominees that have demonstrated consistent and substantial support for material handling and logistics education. Nominations are solicited from MHI member companies, the College-Industry Council for Material Handling Education, educators, association members, and the material handling/logistics user community. The Reed-Apple is a lifetime achievement award that was established in 1981 in memory of Drs. Ruddell Reed, Jr. and James M. Apple, renowned material handling educators and innovators.

The MHEFI Exceptional Contribution Award is a first-time award focused on applicants demonstrating contributions from short term events, programs and contributions, or extended influence and/or contributions in more narrowly focused industry activities.

The deadline to submit a nomination or application is December 31, 2019. Application and supporting materials should be sent to Donna Varner at [email protected]. Find an application for each award at [url=http://www.mhi.org/mhefi/awards]http://www.mhi.org/mhefi/awards[/url]. Winners will be announced at the 2019 MHI Annual Conference during Industry Night.

The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc.
MHEFI is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting material handling education. Established in 1976, the Foundation has provided funds, though private and corporate donations, to graduate and undergraduate students, as well as to academicians and their institutions. For more information, visit [url=http://www.mhefi.net]http://www.mhefi.net[/url].


Article Topics

News
Education
MHI
   All topics

Education News & Resources

Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
WERC releases 2023 DC Measures operations benchmarking report and online tool
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
WERC releases full program for annual conference
WERC announces new Distribution Logistics Fundamentals course
More Education

Latest in Materials Handling

Order Picking Strategies
Dorman Products Reduces Travel Waste by 16% with Autonomous Mobile Robots
OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Order Picking Strategies
When it comes to a picking strategy, there isn’t a one size fits all.
Dorman Products Reduces Travel Waste by 16% with Autonomous Mobile Robots
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources