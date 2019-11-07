Material Handling Education Foundation elects two new board members

The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) announces the election of two industry leaders to its Board of Directors. Ryan Bartlett, President and CEO of United Material Handling and Matthew Dysard, President of Tiffin Metal Products will begin serving their terms January 1, 2020.



Mr. Bartlett is responsible for running all facets of the business at United Material Handling. He has a proven executive track record, and he has a true passion for teaching and motivating his team. Ryan started in the material handling industry at 19 years old, and he has held various positions which has provided him an edge to understand the entire business model and provide real solutions for his customers.



Ryan’s enthusiasm and vision to modernize and improve the material handling industry has led him to join the MHEFI Board of Directors. Through this role, he intends to help guide and provide financial support to students whose intention is to have a career in the industry.



In Ryan’s spare time, he enjoys traveling with his wife, Brooke, and playing sports, boating and off roading with his two young sons.



Mr. Dysard began his career with Tiffin Metal Products as an engineering intern then moved to sales for several years. After the completion of his degree, Matt left Tiffin Metal Products for an opportunity at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. He spent the next 16 years in purchasing, logistics and operations. The last three years of his career with Cooper were spent in Shanghai, China on a team that built and opened a new plant.



Matt returned with his family to Tiffin, Ohio and ultimately to Tiffin Metal Products in 2010. He spent the first three years as General Manager improving the overall operations to accommodate ever changes in product and customer mix. In 2014, Matt purchased a small stake in Tiffin Metal Products and was promoted to the position of President.



Matt and Tiffin Metal Products continues former Board member Will Heddles’ legacy in supporting MHEFI as it works to engage and attract students to the industry.





