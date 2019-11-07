MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Material Handling Education Foundation elects two new board members

Ryan Bartlett, President and CEO of United Material Handling and Matthew Dysard, President of Tiffin Metal Products will begin serving their terms January 1, 2020.

By

Latest Material Handling News

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More News

The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) announces the election of two industry leaders to its Board of Directors. Ryan Bartlett, President and CEO of United Material Handling and Matthew Dysard, President of Tiffin Metal Products will begin serving their terms January 1, 2020.

Mr. Bartlett is responsible for running all facets of the business at United Material Handling. He has a proven executive track record, and he has a true passion for teaching and motivating his team. Ryan started in the material handling industry at 19 years old, and he has held various positions which has provided him an edge to understand the entire business model and provide real solutions for his customers.

Ryan’s enthusiasm and vision to modernize and improve the material handling industry has led him to join the MHEFI Board of Directors. Through this role, he intends to help guide and provide financial support to students whose intention is to have a career in the industry.

In Ryan’s spare time, he enjoys traveling with his wife, Brooke, and playing sports, boating and off roading with his two young sons.

Mr. Dysard began his career with Tiffin Metal Products as an engineering intern then moved to sales for several years. After the completion of his degree, Matt left Tiffin Metal Products for an opportunity at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. He spent the next 16 years in purchasing, logistics and operations. The last three years of his career with Cooper were spent in Shanghai, China on a team that built and opened a new plant.

Matt returned with his family to Tiffin, Ohio and ultimately to Tiffin Metal Products in 2010. He spent the first three years as General Manager improving the overall operations to accommodate ever changes in product and customer mix. In 2014, Matt purchased a small stake in Tiffin Metal Products and was promoted to the position of President.

Matt and Tiffin Metal Products continues former Board member Will Heddles’ legacy in supporting MHEFI as it works to engage and attract students to the industry.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Automation
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources