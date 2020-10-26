Material Handling Education Foundation (MHEFI) announces award winners

The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) has presented two awards for 2020 to leaders within the material handling community who are pushing material handling education forward.

The Exceptional Contribution Award was presented to the late Dan Clapp for his many contributions to the Rack Manufacturers Institute. For 50 years, he was instrumental in the development of RMI specifications and the R-Mark, which is widely accepted as the manufacturing standard in the industry. Dan was a champion for the material handling industry and a pioneer of rack manufacturing standards. The Exceptional Contribution Award is awarded to an individual, corporation or organization that has contributed to the industry in an extraordinary way or to an extraordinary degree. The award focuses on shorter-term events, programs and contributions or extended influence and contributions that are focused more narrowly on specific industry activities.

The Reed-Apple Award was presented to Dr. Sunderesh Heragu of Oklahoma State University for his numerous contributions to support the education and dissemination of material handling to students and professionals throughout the world. He has extensive research experience, particularly in the field of facility logistics, material handling and warehousing. Dr. Heragu’s textbook, Facilities Design, is used domestically and internationally in more than 100 universities. The Reed-Apple Award is a lifetime achievement award that was established in 1981 as a permanent tribute to the memory of Drs. Ruddell Reed, Jr. and James M. Apple, renowned material handling educators and innovators.

MHEFI is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing financial support for educational programs to engage and retain talent for the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry. Established in 1976, the Foundation has provided funds, though private and corporate donations, to graduate and undergraduate students, as well as to academicians and their institutions. For more information, visit [url=http://www.mhefi.org]http://www.mhefi.org[/url].



