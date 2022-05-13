MMH    Topics     Equipment    Webcasts

Material Handling Efficiency and Infrastructure Optimized with Lithium-ion Batteries

Learn how to implement opportunity charging using the latest improvements in Li-ion, such as IOT and MultiVoltage technology, and a multi-output charger to achieve your cost and efficiency goals.

By

Date/Time
Thursday, June 9, 2022 2:00PM
Moderator
Moderator: Michael Levans Group Editorial Director Supply Chain Group, Peerless Media
Panelists
Robin Schneider, PhD, Director of Marketing, Green Cubes Technology
Jeffrey VanZwol, Chief Marketing Officer, Green Cubes Technology

Material handling industry leaders are focused on improving efficiency, throughput, and workplace safety. Lithium-ion batteries paired with high frequency and modular chargers enhance an organization’s ability to charge without battery maintenance, reducing infrastructure costs and eliminating common workplace hazards.

Fast charging, without lowering cycle life, is a key differentiator for Lithium-ion and makes charging only during breaks possible.

Learn how to implement opportunity charging using the latest improvements in Li-ion, such as IOT and MultiVoltage technology, and a multi-output charger to achieve your cost and efficiency goals.

View or download

Article Topics

Resources
Webcasts
Equipment
Batteries
Battery Charger
Green Cubes Technology
Lithium Batteries
   All topics

Batteries News & Resources

Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
EnerSys launches wireless charger
Optimize Material Handling Efficiency and Infrastructure with Lithium Batteries and Fast Charging
How to Lower TCO with Li-ion Batteries and Chargers
The power side of lift truck battery and charger maintenance
Unchain Your Supply Chain: Reduce Risk and Boost Profitability with Wireless Charging
Green Cubes announces patent for battery management system with dual CAN messaging
More Batteries

Latest in Materials Handling

Services economy activity grows again in May, reports ISM
Autonomous mobile robot provider MiR marks its 10th anniversary
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources