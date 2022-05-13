Material Handling Efficiency and Infrastructure Optimized with Lithium-ion Batteries

Date/Time Thursday, June 9, 2022 2:00PM Moderator Moderator: Michael Levans Group Editorial Director Supply Chain Group, Peerless Media Panelists Robin Schneider, PhD, Director of Marketing, Green Cubes Technology

Material handling industry leaders are focused on improving efficiency, throughput, and workplace safety. Lithium-ion batteries paired with high frequency and modular chargers enhance an organization’s ability to charge without battery maintenance, reducing infrastructure costs and eliminating common workplace hazards.

Fast charging, without lowering cycle life, is a key differentiator for Lithium-ion and makes charging only during breaks possible.

Learn how to implement opportunity charging using the latest improvements in Li-ion, such as IOT and MultiVoltage technology, and a multi-output charger to achieve your cost and efficiency goals.

