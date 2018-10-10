Material Handling Industry Makes the Digital Transformation

To keep pace with unrelenting e-commerce fulfillment speeds and order volumes, many DC operations have taken significant steps in making the transition to more automated, digital processes.

By · October 10, 2018

The material handling industry is in the middle of a historic digital transformation.

To keep pace with unrelenting e-commerce fulfillment speeds and order volumes, many have taken significant steps in making the transition to more automated, digital processes.

However, automation alone is simply not enough.

To unlock the operational intelligence needed to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace, DC operators now need to connect these systems via industrial internet of things (IIoT) technologies.

This whitepaper will examine how fulfillment operations can take the next steps to connect DC assets, people and processes to address modern commerce challenges.

Article Topics

Digital Transformation · Distribution Center · Honeywell Intelligrated · Software
Material Handling Industry Makes the Digital Transformation
To keep pace with unrelenting e-commerce fulfillment speeds and order volumes, many DC operations have taken significant steps in making the transition to more automated, digital processes.
