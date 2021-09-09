Material Handling & Logistics Conference (MHLC) “Beyond” set for Sept. 13-15

In keeping with the fast pace of change in commerce and industry, and the need to adjust fulfillment operations beyond present conditions, next week’s Material Handling & Logistics Conference (MHLC) has “Beyond” as its theme, complemented by virtual sessions and content aimed at helping companies achieve the needed agility.

To be presented virtually September 13–15, Dematic’s MHLC event offers education, information and real-time conversations among cross-industry audiences from all over the world. MHLC keynote speakers and expert talks are designed to address the industry’s biggest supply chain challenges and give attendees the know-how to overcome. Attending sponsors will share the latest innovations in the space and product offerings that support quick adaptation in today’s uncertain business environment.

This free, three-day virtual experience allows attendees to build a customized show agenda by adding on-demand sessions to their calendars while taking advantage of live-staffed educational pavilions and virtual tech tours. Expert panels provide a detailed look inside specific industry challenges, while breakouts and keynotes feature prominent business experts. To find out more about the conference, visit here.

Choose from 14 educational sessions and four keynote presentations featuring:

• Hasan Dandashly, Dematic President & KION Group Executive Board Member

• Bear Grylls, Adventurer, Writer & Television Presenter

• Haiyan Wang, INSEAD Adjunct Professor of Strategy and Anil Gupta, Expert on Strategy & Globalization

• Jeremy Gutschke, Trend Hunter CEO

• Topics spanning the 5G revolution, digital transformation, e-commerce and the role of business in the 21st century

• Opportunities to speak with key players in supply chain and logistics prior to, during and after the event via conversation platform Braindate

• Interactive 360-degree experience offering insights into a diverse range of solutions

• Virtual booths for key topics like “Diversity in Supply Chain” and “Sustainability”

• Access to leading supply chain partners in the sponsor pavilion

Dematic is a provider of automated intralogistics solutions for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments. Next week will be the 36th year for its MHLC event.



