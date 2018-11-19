Material Handling Product News voting open for Product of the Year Awards
This award will honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses.
Warehouse in the NewsHanesBrands sets up DC in High Point, N.C. PS Doors is now PS Industries JLL report focuses on urban infill warehouse and distribution space to fill last-mile gap Panjiva says U.S.-bound waterborne shipments hit new high in October Material Handling Product News voting open for Product of the Year Awards More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceThe Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
Material Handling Product News has announced its fourth-annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year award contest is open for voting. This award will honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Winning products will be featured in the publication’s December issue and online at MaterialHandling247.com
As our readers, you decide the winners in 12 categories.
You can vote for the winning products here.
Online judging ends on November 26th. The winners will be announced in December.
The MHPN’s Readers’ Choice Awards has 13 award categories:
- AGVs
- Automated Storage
- Automatic Data Capture
- Containers, Totes & Bins
- Conveyors & Sortation
- Dock Equipment
- Ergonomics & Safety
- Lift Trucks & Accessories
- Overhead Handling
- Packaging & Pallets
- Racks, Shelving & Mezzanines
- Supply Chain Software
- Tuggers, Carts & Casters
Voting will close on November 26th , 2018.
About the AuthorNoel P. Bodenburg Noël P. Bodenburg, executive managing editor, has been with Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News since 2006. She is a graduate of Boston University. Prior to joining the Supply Chain Group magazines, Noël worked as a production and managing editor at other industry business-to-business publications.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomation · Lift Trucks · Packaging · ·
Latest Whitepaper
Control Costs with a Smarter WMS Many warehouse management systems (WMS) can do the basics like manage receiving and put away, some order picking, handle replenishment, or support radio-frequency picking, but in today’s world, a basic WMS doesn’t deliver the needed edge. Download Today!
From the November 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment 11th Annual Materials Handling Professional Salary Survey View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more. Register Today!