Material Handling Product News voting open for Product of the Year Awards

Material Handling Product News has announced its fourth-annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year award contest is open for voting. This award will honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Winning products will be featured in the publication’s December issue and online at MaterialHandling247.com

As our readers, you decide the winners in 12 categories.

You can vote for the winning products here.

Online judging ends on November 26th. The winners will be announced in December.

The MHPN’s Readers’ Choice Awards has 13 award categories:

  • AGVs
  • Automated Storage
  • Automatic Data Capture
  • Containers, Totes & Bins
  • Conveyors & Sortation
  • Dock Equipment
  • Ergonomics & Safety
  • Lift Trucks & Accessories
  • Overhead Handling
  • Packaging & Pallets
  • Racks, Shelving & Mezzanines
  • Supply Chain Software
  • Tuggers, Carts & Casters

Voting will close on November 26th , 2018.

Noël P. Bodenburg, executive managing editor, has been with Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News since 2006. She is a graduate of Boston University. Prior to joining the Supply Chain Group magazines, Noël worked as a production and managing editor at other industry business-to-business publications.

