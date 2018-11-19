Material Handling Product News voting open for Product of the Year Awards

Noel P. Bodenburg

November 19, 2018

Material Handling Product News has announced its fourth-annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year award contest is open for voting. This award will honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Winning products will be featured in the publication’s December issue and online at MaterialHandling247.com

As our readers, you decide the winners in 12 categories.

Online judging ends on November 26th. The winners will be announced in December.





The MHPN’s Readers’ Choice Awards has 13 award categories:

AGVs

Automated Storage

Automatic Data Capture

Containers, Totes & Bins

Conveyors & Sortation

Dock Equipment

Ergonomics & Safety

Lift Trucks & Accessories

Overhead Handling

Packaging & Pallets

Racks, Shelving & Mezzanines

Supply Chain Software

Tuggers, Carts & Casters

Voting will close on November 26th , 2018.