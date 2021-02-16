MMH    Topics     News

Materials handling systems integrator DAK Equipment & Engineering rebrands

New name, DAK Solutions, and new website, for material handling systems integrator based in the Chicago area

DAK Equipment & Engineering today announces the launch of a new brand name, DAK Solutions, and new website, dak-solutions.com. This visual evolution, the company states, signifies that DAK is always moving forward, always evolving, and always pursuing the innovation and technology that will propel its customers’ success.

DAK Solutions is a material handling systems integrator based in the Chicago area. From starting the company and making its first sales call in 1995, to installing a system on the top floor of a skyscraper, President & Founder, Dave Kenealy, has paved the way for DAK’s growth and innovation. “The rebranding of DAK prompts thoughts of how far the company has come in 26 years - and of all the customers, partners and projects that have become part of our company’s story,” says Kenealy. “Most of all it leads me to reflect on the quality of the team that I’m fortunate enough to work with every day. That team is the heart and soul of the company.”

Visitors to the new DAK website can find expanded resources to help them learn the best solution for their specific facility problem, including:

• Advanced organization of DAK’s different types of solutions
• A resource generator, filterable by industry and topic
• Informational equipment downloads that outline the best application for each system

“DAK’s rebranding is more than a name and logo change; it’s the fundamental culture of Growth and Celebration coming to life, and the ways in which that culture benefits our customers and partners,” added Rhonda Zielinski, senior VP of Sales & Marketing. “Our President, Dave Kenealy, has made key investments in technology, proprietary products and most importantly, people. Today is a perfect time to thank the original loyal team that has brought DAK to this point, finding innovative ways to move the company and our customers forward. With great respect, I say ‘Thank You!’ It’s an exciting time to be part of DAK Solutions and I’m very blessed to be part of our success story moving forward.”


