Materials Handling Innovation With Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV)

Download this white paper to better understand AGVs, get beyond the myths that impact decision making, and learn how AGVs are allowing for increased productivity, improved efficiency, and confidence in safety measures in materials handling.

By

Is investing in an Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) years down the road or is it sooner than you think?

Companies focused on getting a competitive edge and rethinking their infrastructure to reflect a decrease in workforce are seeking AGV technology, particularly customized robotics. The business case and ROI calculation for revealing long-term impact are critical to decision making for investing in an AGV.

