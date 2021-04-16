Matthews Automation Solutions unveils new WES

On Thursday at ProMatDX, Matthews Automation Solutions demonstrated its NEXUS warehouse execution system (WES).

By unifying data, operations and materials handling equipment, the WES enables each of them to function collaboratively, while also enhancing productivity and material flow throughout users’ facilities.

In addition, the software features a new Web-based front end, which enhances usability and visualization on desktop and mobile devices. And, it uses real-time data and adaptive learning to not only monitor and adjust automated subsystems continuously throughout the day, but also maintain balanced operations, based on rate and projected workflow.

“NEXUS dynamically balances work and synchronizes real-time resources to optimize how orders flow through a facility,” said Gary Cash, senior VP and general manager at Matthews Automation Solutions. “It also provides companies the visibility, flexibility and on-demand performance they need to meet the growing volume and complexity of omni-channel and e-commerce order fulfillment.”

“And since it’s Web-based, NEXUS can be accessed on all devices—from PCs, to tablets, to phones—regardless of users’ operating systems,” added Dann Woellert, WES product manager at Matthews Automation Solutions.



