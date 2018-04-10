Matthews showcases its integrated, automated inbound receiving solution

Driven by autonomous bots, deep-learning artificial intelligence (AI) sensors, an advanced warehouse control solution, the Lightning Pick pick-to-light system, and other technological components, Matthews Automation Solutions’ (Booth B3763) automated inbound receiving solution covers all the bases of effective fulfillment.

By ·

By increasing throughput while decreasing production costs, Matthews’ solution delivers next-level, Industry 4.0 innovation that helps streamline and/or eliminate unnecessary processes. Built to augment human labor on the warehouse or DC floor, this integrated solution includes Holjeron’s ZoneLinkTC controllers, RAF Technology’s Optical Character Recognition software, the Compass Order Routing System warehouse control system (WCS), and Guidance Automation’s iNcaart autonomous mobile robots.

“Matthews has amassed a great technology portfolio over the last few years,” said George Harbachuk, VP of marketing for RAF Technology (a part of Matthews), “and now we’re able to demonstrate how it all works together right here on the Modex expo floor.”

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

About the Author

Bridget McCrea, Editor
Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996 and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter @BridgetMcCrea

