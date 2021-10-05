MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Webcasts

Maximizing Success when Converting to Reusable Packaging

Learn best practices including communicating your vision, change management ideas, finding advocates in your business, determining automation requirements, piloting a trial and implementing your program.

By

Date/Time
Thursday, October 21, 2021 9:00AM
Moderator
Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless Media
Panelists
Bob Klimko, Director of Market Development, ORBIS Corporation

How do you make the switch to reusable packaging simple for your operations? Success starts with thoughtfully planning an implementation that brings benefits to all the stakeholders. Reusable packaging offers advantages across your supply chain, including increased productivity, less impact on the plant and rapid payback.

To gain these advantages right away, companies are seeking to efficiently convert to reusable packaging as quickly as possible.

Attend this session to learn best practices including communicating your vision, change management ideas, finding advocates in your business, determining automation requirements, piloting a trial and implementing your program. We will walk through a successful implementation.

Key takeaways:

  • Learn best practices in a rapid conversion to reusable packaging
  • How to find advocates in your operations
  • Planning for automation
  • Importance of a pilot
  • Determine end-of-life plan for packaging
  • Ideas on how to overcome hurdles
Resources
Webcasts
Warehouse
Packaging
ORBIS
Packaging
Reusable Containers
Sustainability
