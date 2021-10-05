Maximizing Success when Converting to Reusable Packaging

Date/Time Thursday, October 21, 2021 9:00AM Moderator Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless Media Panelists Bob Klimko, Director of Market Development, ORBIS Corporation Thursday, October 21, 2021 9:00AMMichael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless MediaBob Klimko, Director of Market Development, ORBIS Corporation

How do you make the switch to reusable packaging simple for your operations? Success starts with thoughtfully planning an implementation that brings benefits to all the stakeholders. Reusable packaging offers advantages across your supply chain, including increased productivity, less impact on the plant and rapid payback.

To gain these advantages right away, companies are seeking to efficiently convert to reusable packaging as quickly as possible.

Attend this session to learn best practices including communicating your vision, change management ideas, finding advocates in your business, determining automation requirements, piloting a trial and implementing your program. We will walk through a successful implementation.

Key takeaways:

Learn best practices in a rapid conversion to reusable packaging

How to find advocates in your operations

Planning for automation

Importance of a pilot

Determine end-of-life plan for packaging

Ideas on how to overcome hurdles

