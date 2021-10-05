Maximizing Success when Converting to Reusable Packaging

How do you make the switch to reusable packaging simple for your operations? Success starts with thoughtfully planning an implementation that brings benefits to all the stakeholders. Reusable packaging offers advantages across your supply chain, including increased productivity, less impact on the plant and rapid payback.
To gain these advantages right away, companies are seeking to efficiently convert to reusable packaging as quickly as possible.
Attend this session to learn best practices including communicating your vision, change management ideas, finding advocates in your business, determining automation requirements, piloting a trial and implementing your program. We will walk through a successful implementation.