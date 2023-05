Facilities using shelving to manage inventory often find themselves squeezed for space. Before you tear down walls to expand or sign a lease for an additional facility, be sure you’re maximizing the space you currently have. A reorganization of your current warehouse might not be the answer to your long-term space problem, but you might be able to recover enough space to delay your expansion or relocation decision.

In this guide, we’ll cover:

Space Limitations of Traditional Shelving

How Automation Solves Those Limitations

Detailed Capacity Savings by Ceiling Height

How to Value Your Warehouse Space

Case Study Detailing Actualized Space Savings

View or download