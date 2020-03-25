MMH    Topics     Equipment    AGVs

MCFA announces Jungheinrich AGV Virtual Trade Show

The trade show will be open from March 25 to March 27, 2020.

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), the provider of Jungheinrich lift trucks and narrow-aisle products in the United States, Canada and Mexico, announced today its first virtual trade show, showcasing its Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) technologies. The trade show will be open from March 25 to March 27, 2020.

This unique online experience will allow attendees to view Jungheinrich’s complete range of solutions from the comfort and convenience of their own office or home. The virtual trade show will feature an exhibition area with themed stands focused on AGVs, semi-automated technologies, lithium-ion power solutions and traditional material handling products. In addition, guests can live chat with Jungheinrich technical experts daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST and can download brochures and watch product videos and customer testimonials.

“Exhibits and conferences are always a great educational experience for our customers, and we’re excited to welcome them to our first virtual trade show,” said John Sneddon, vice president, sales and marketing at MCFA. “Our goal is to find innovative ways to bring Jungheinrich technologies and expertise to our customers, keeping them informed of the latest trends and best practices. The Jungheinrich virtual trade show is one example of how we can stay connected to our customers and the industry, especially during today’s circumstances where many businesses are minimizing travel and event attendance.”

Those wanting to attend the Jungheinrich virtual event can register at [url=https://reg.ubivent.com/register/jungheinrich-us]https://reg.ubivent.com/register/jungheinrich-us[/url]. To learn more about Jungheinrich AGV solutions, visit: [url=https://www.mcfa.com/en/jungheinrich/customer-focused-solutions/agvs-solutions]https://www.mcfa.com/en/jungheinrich/customer-focused-solutions/agvs-solutions[/url]


