MCFA announces new dealer technical training center

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), a leading manufacturer of forklifts under the Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich brands, has expanded its Houston headquarters to include an onsite dedicated training center.

With this expansion, MCFA now houses more than 16,000 square feet of dedicated space used exclusively for dealer technical training.

“The new MCFA Training Center further demonstrates our commitment to providing factory-direct support to our customers and dealers,” said Kevin Krakora, vice president of design, quality and product support at MCFA. “MCFA dealer technicians play a key role in supporting our customers, and their jobs are changing almost daily, thanks to new technologies and equipment. The need for a comprehensive training center is more important than ever. Our vision for the new MCFA Training Center is to provide dealers technicians with the hands-on training they need, and we’re excited to see this come to life.”

MCFA’s new training facility has two workshop areas, each spanning more than 4,200 square feet. MCFA will use the new facility for hands-on technical training across MCFA’s vast product line, including Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich warehouse products. Attendees will have the chance to undergo training courses ranging from internal combustion forklifts to electric warehouse products and very narrow aisle systems trucks.

Additionally, MCFA’s new technical training center is the first-of-its-kind in North America to provide technical training on Jungheinrich warehouse products and systems trucks.

“MCFA has been a longstanding partner of Jungheinrich AG for years,” said Krakora. “While we’ve always had extensive support throughout North America, we’re excited to provide additional training opportunities to further enhance and solidify MCFA dealers’ technical knowledge for continuing education.”



