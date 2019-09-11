MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Lift Trucks

MCFA announces new dealer technical training center

New center to help technicians keep up with rapidly changing new technologies and equipment.

By

Latest Material Handling News

National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
More Lift Trucks

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), a leading manufacturer of forklifts under the Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich brands, has expanded its Houston headquarters to include an onsite dedicated training center.

With this expansion, MCFA now houses more than 16,000 square feet of dedicated space used exclusively for dealer technical training.

“The new MCFA Training Center further demonstrates our commitment to providing factory-direct support to our customers and dealers,” said Kevin Krakora, vice president of design, quality and product support at MCFA. “MCFA dealer technicians play a key role in supporting our customers, and their jobs are changing almost daily, thanks to new technologies and equipment. The need for a comprehensive training center is more important than ever. Our vision for the new MCFA Training Center is to provide dealers technicians with the hands-on training they need, and we’re excited to see this come to life.”

MCFA’s new training facility has two workshop areas, each spanning more than 4,200 square feet. MCFA will use the new facility for hands-on technical training across MCFA’s vast product line, including Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich warehouse products. Attendees will have the chance to undergo training courses ranging from internal combustion forklifts to electric warehouse products and very narrow aisle systems trucks.

Additionally, MCFA’s new technical training center is the first-of-its-kind in North America to provide technical training on Jungheinrich warehouse products and systems trucks.

“MCFA has been a longstanding partner of Jungheinrich AG for years,” said Krakora. “While we’ve always had extensive support throughout North America, we’re excited to provide additional training opportunities to further enhance and solidify MCFA dealers’ technical knowledge for continuing education.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Forklifts
Jungheinrich
Lift Trucks
MCFA
Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America
Technicians
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources