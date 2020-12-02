Medical testing equipment manufacturer acquires dual-gate safety system

As the race to obtain more widespread testing capability for Covid-19 began, a medical testing equipment manufacturer needed to increase the production of its test kit supplies. To ensure it could safely and quickly ramp up production at its facility, the manufacturer worked with a local materials handling equipment distributor.

At the manufacturing facility, two new elevated pallet drop areas were created to handle the increase in new materials. Because the application required employees to pick the materials from the pallets in the elevated drop areas that were close to the ledge, fall protection systems were needed to ensure those employees remained safe.

With this in mind, the distributor reached out to an industrial safety gate designer to discuss the project. Because of the time sensitivity, it was imperative for the distributor to find a solution that could be installed quickly.

After discussing the application, the distributor and industrial safety gate designer realized that the two pallet drop areas would feature pallet loads that were extra wide as well as extra tall. As a result, they determined the Roly pallet drop safety gate model was best suited for the project, as it can be customized for different heights and widths.

In preparation for this customization and to meet the manufacturer’s sanitation requirements, the industrial safety gate designer suggested that the Roly safety gates should be power operated. In doing so, they could be opened and closed with remote controls, limiting the number of times they would need to be touched by employees.

The Roly is a dual-gate safety system that’s configured so that—when the ledge gate is closed—the opposite gate is open and the materials can be safely picked from the pallet drop area, as the ledge gate provides a controlled access area that ensures fall protection. When the ledge gate is raised, the opposite gate closes, creating a barrier around the pallet drop area while it is being loaded and, in turn, preventing employees from working near an exposed ledge.

While the custom safety gates were being manufactured, the distributor scheduled its installation within the manufacturing facility for three weeks later. Upon arrival, the safety gates were quickly and easily installed, so employees at the new pallet drop areas are safe from falls from upper levels. The facility was able to increase its operations and function at maximum capacity, while also providing its employees a safe environment.

