Meet Modern’s Show Daily team

Meet Modern’s team of editors covering Modex 2022 in Atlanta.

Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock, Modern’s executive editor, has covered materials handling, technology and supply chain topics for Modern Materials Handling since 1984. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Trebilcock lives in Keene, N.H. This is Bob’s 22th Show Daily for Modern.

Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, Modern’s senior editor, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. This is Roberto’s 16th Show Daily with Modern.

Bridget McCrea
Bridget McCrea, an editor at large for Modern, is a freelance business writer who has covered the supply chain/logistics field for Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, and other publications since 1996. An award-winning author of six books, Bridget is an editor at large for Peerless Media. This is Bridget’s 7th in-person show daily with Modern.

Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis, a contributing editor for Modern, is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing and working as the product editor for Material Handling Product News, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. This will be Chris’s 5th in-person Show Daily with Modern.

Noël P. Bodenburg
You won’t see Noël Bodenburg, Modern’s executive managing editor, on the show floor. She will stay back at the office and run the production end of the Show Daily operation. Noël has been with Modern and Material Handling Product News since 2006. This is her 16th Show Daily with Modern.

Modex 2022 is scheduled to be held March 28-31 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


