Menasha Corporation recognized as a U.S. best managed company

Menasha Corporation, parent company of ORBIS Corporation, has announce it has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their employees.



The 2021 designees have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and business execution, a commitment to their people by fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financial performance. Despite major operating and market challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they continued to lead with purpose and with the goal of making significant contributions to their customers, workforces, shareholders and communities. Menasha Corporation is one of 49 honorees out of 70 finalists and over 500 applicants.



“It is an honor for Menasha Corporation to receive this award,” said Jim Kotek, president and CEO, Menasha Corporation. “It is our employees who are to be commended for this recognition — they demonstrate daily the importance of our company values and their incredible commitment to our customers cannot be overstated. The pandemic presented extra challenges for our employees in 2020 and I view this award as a testament to their extraordinary efforts and success.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges and join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program. Menasha Corporation is the only company in Wisconsin to receive this recognition. Its Orbis subsidiary offers reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks.



“As ORBIS celebrates its 25th anniversary, we’re honored to have our roots grounded in the 170+ year-old Menasha Corporation,” said Bill Ash, president, ORBIS Corporation. “It’s achievements like this that highlight the leading role our associates and partners play in making our organization what it is today.”



The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and financials.



