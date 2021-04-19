MMH    Topics 

Menasha Corporation recognized as a U.S. best managed company

Packaging solution provider and parent company of Orbis receives national distinction for employee excellence

By

Latest Material Handling News

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
More News

Menasha Corporation, parent company of ORBIS Corporation, has announce it has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their employees.

The 2021 designees have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and business execution, a commitment to their people by fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financial performance. Despite major operating and market challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they continued to lead with purpose and with the goal of making significant contributions to their customers, workforces, shareholders and communities. Menasha Corporation is one of 49 honorees out of 70 finalists and over 500 applicants.

“It is an honor for Menasha Corporation to receive this award,” said Jim Kotek, president and CEO, Menasha Corporation. “It is our employees who are to be commended for this recognition — they demonstrate daily the importance of our company values and their incredible commitment to our customers cannot be overstated. The pandemic presented extra challenges for our employees in 2020 and I view this award as a testament to their extraordinary efforts and success.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges and join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program. Menasha Corporation is the only company in Wisconsin to receive this recognition. Its Orbis subsidiary offers reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks.

“As ORBIS celebrates its 25th anniversary, we’re honored to have our roots grounded in the 170+ year-old Menasha Corporation,” said Bill Ash, president, ORBIS Corporation. “It’s achievements like this that highlight the leading role our associates and partners play in making our organization what it is today.”

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and financials.


Article Topics

News
Menasha
ORBIS
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources