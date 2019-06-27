Menasha kicks off summer intern program with community service

Menasha Corporation’s 2019 summer interns experienced firsthand one of the corporation’s core values to make a positive difference in the community by sorting and packing diapers and other absorbency hygiene products for infants and adults at Jake’s Diapers in Kaukauna, Wis.

Jake’s Diapers has provided tens of thousands of diapers across 20 countries for refugees, veterans, those in poverty, and individuals affected by disasters.

Menasha Corporation’s 35 summer interns are part of a formal company intern program and they work at various company locations throughout North America over an 8-week period. Many of the interns attended the volunteering kickoff event at the company’s headquarters in Neenah, Wis.

“It’s important that we let our interns know that our company is a strong supporter of the communities where we live and work,” said Amy Wittig, Talent Management Specialist at Menasha Corporation. “What better way to communicate our values than to actually live them by spending a little time making a difference at an important community organization.” Click here for a quick view of Menasha Corporation’s interns in action.



