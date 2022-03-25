Merger of warehouse automation software companies forms Ascent Warehouse Logistics

Intek and Minerva Associates, SencorpWhite businesses, have announced that they have completed their merger, resulting in the creation of a more comprehensive warehouse automation solutions company. The new company is named Ascent Warehouse Logistics. This merger solidifies their commitment to providing high performance software solutions for the warehousing and distribution sector, the company added.

Ascent Warehouse Logistics begins day one with more than sixty years of combined warehouse automation expertise. “I am delighted to announce the completion of this exciting merger between our two warehouse automation software companies, Intek and Minerva Associates,” said Corey E. Calla, CEO of SencorpWhite. “With this merger, we will be able to provide tremendous value to both new and existing customers by combining the expertise of two well versed software groups.”

“Each of our solution stacks and expertise are uniquely positioned to rapidly innovate and bring to market high-quality solutions configured unique market changes. Our focus on providing excellent service to our customers will continue and software users can be assured that there will be no disruption to current packages. The completion of this merger will also eliminate any confusion in the marketplace,” said Martin Mclean, President of Ascent Warehouse Logistics.

Ascent Warehouse Logistics designs, develops, and implements warehouse automation solutions. The company states its team of experts combines industry-leading software and business practices to improve order/inventory accuracy and overall productivity while reducing dependence on labor. By leveraging the expertise of two highly successful material handling solution providers, Intek and Minerva Associates, Ascent Warehouse Logistics delivers comprehensive software best suited for the customer’s operation in manufacturing and distribution. Ascent controls automated material handling hardware, picking automation technologies, ASRS, and emerging robotics technologies to fit each client’s needs. Ascent warehouse automation software combines WMS/MES/WCS/WES solutions for delivering Tier 1 warehouse performance to bridge the operational performance gap at a mid-market price point, according to Ascent Warehouse Logistics.



