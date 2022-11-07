MMH    Topics 

MFC solution provider Fabric strikes alliance with Reply for supply chain execution capabilities

Fabric’s robotic capabilities and automation to gain integration connector, highe- level orchestration functions, via partnership and integration tie-in to the LEA Reply supply-chain execution platform

By

The alliance addresses MFC automation that works in concert with higher-level supply chain execution software.
The alliance addresses MFC automation that works in concert with higher-level supply chain execution software.

Fabric, a technology solution provider for micro-fulfillment, and software provider Reply, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to offer brands and retailers what the partners termed “a seamless integration to a single point solution” that spans warehouse management system (WMS) and automated robotic fulfillment.

Fabric will use the LEA Reply supply-chain execution platform - developed by Logistics Reply - to integrate with its automation solution and provide a ready-to-use connector to Reply’s WMS, the partners explained. This will also allow both Fabric and Reply to quickly develop new features for their customers to improve the performance of the robotics, WES, and WMS with minimal additional integration efforts and no disruption to the customers’ operations, the partners added.

“We are quite excited about this partnership. Reply’s technology complements ours very well and ensures a robust automated fulfillment platform for any brand, retailer, or 3PL that is ready to take their supply chain to the next level,” said Avi (Jack) Jacoby, Fabric’s CEO. “This is the future of fast, accurate, cost-effective fulfillment: placing inventory close to the consumer and automating the operations.”

The partnership includes these outcomes, the partners added:

• Actionable data and intelligence. For example, updated sales forecasts can inform how inventory is displayed within the MFCs, optimizing the space and reducing picking time and distance.
• Faster onboarding: By snapping together modular microservices like building blocks, Fabric and Reply can accelerate new process configurations and data migrations, getting new customers up and running with unprecedented speed.
• Easy extensibility: Systems talk easily with one another through APIs, effortlessly integrating with external systems of customers and couriers.

“We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership that allows us to offer retailers a smart, orchestrated and complete ecosystem for e-commerce fulfillment and logistics,” said Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply. “The omni-channel operating models for orders preparation and delivery such as depot fulfillment, in-store fulfillment, drop shipping, curbside pickup, lockers and home delivery, that are all natively supported by our proprietary LEA Reply platform, can be now complemented, in a seamless way, by Fabric’s innovative MFCs.”


Article Topics

News
Fabric
Micro-fulfillment
Micro-fulfillment center MFC automation
Reply
Supply chain execution
Warehouse Management Systems
   All topics

Fabric News & Resources

Fabric and Synergy Design & Integration partner on fulfillment automation
MFC solution provider Fabric strikes alliance with Reply for supply chain execution capabilities
Fabric opens Dallas micro-fulfillment center as its on-demand retail network expands
Instacart taps Fabric’s automation for next-gen fulfillment initiative
Walmart begins to scale microfulfillment centers

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources