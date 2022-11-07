MFC solution provider Fabric strikes alliance with Reply for supply chain execution capabilities

Fabric, a technology solution provider for micro-fulfillment, and software provider Reply, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to offer brands and retailers what the partners termed “a seamless integration to a single point solution” that spans warehouse management system (WMS) and automated robotic fulfillment.

Fabric will use the LEA Reply supply-chain execution platform - developed by Logistics Reply - to integrate with its automation solution and provide a ready-to-use connector to Reply’s WMS, the partners explained. This will also allow both Fabric and Reply to quickly develop new features for their customers to improve the performance of the robotics, WES, and WMS with minimal additional integration efforts and no disruption to the customers’ operations, the partners added.

“We are quite excited about this partnership. Reply’s technology complements ours very well and ensures a robust automated fulfillment platform for any brand, retailer, or 3PL that is ready to take their supply chain to the next level,” said Avi (Jack) Jacoby, Fabric’s CEO. “This is the future of fast, accurate, cost-effective fulfillment: placing inventory close to the consumer and automating the operations.”

The partnership includes these outcomes, the partners added:

• Actionable data and intelligence. For example, updated sales forecasts can inform how inventory is displayed within the MFCs, optimizing the space and reducing picking time and distance.

• Faster onboarding: By snapping together modular microservices like building blocks, Fabric and Reply can accelerate new process configurations and data migrations, getting new customers up and running with unprecedented speed.

• Easy extensibility: Systems talk easily with one another through APIs, effortlessly integrating with external systems of customers and couriers.

“We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership that allows us to offer retailers a smart, orchestrated and complete ecosystem for e-commerce fulfillment and logistics,” said Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply. “The omni-channel operating models for orders preparation and delivery such as depot fulfillment, in-store fulfillment, drop shipping, curbside pickup, lockers and home delivery, that are all natively supported by our proprietary LEA Reply platform, can be now complemented, in a seamless way, by Fabric’s innovative MFCs.”



