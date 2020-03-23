MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

MFG Tray to remain in operation under the provision for Plastics Product Manufacturing

We will remain diligent in our endeavors to reduce exposure but will remain in operation as scheduled.

Dear Valued MFG Tray Company Customer,

The health, wellness and safety of our Teammates and our Customers are always of paramount importance to MFG Tray Company as is ensuring continuity of services and products to our customers without disruption.

On Thursday, March 19th, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf declared a mandatory shutdown of all non-life-sustaining businesses throughout the state effective at 8 p.m. on March 19th. He also announced that businesses had until the end of the day on Friday, March 20th to comply with this mandate or face legal ramifications. A list was provided on the [url=http://www.pa.gov]http://www.pa.gov[/url] website outlining the industry categories that this would affect.

After reviewing the list provided by the Governor’s office, it has been determined that our business may remain in operation under the provision for Plastics Product Manufacturing. I should note that this may change in the coming days or weeks but for the moment we are continuing our regularly scheduled operations. Again, we have determined that this mandate DOES NOT APPLY to our manufacturing operation. We will remain diligent in our endeavors to reduce exposure but will remain in operation as scheduled.

This is the best information that we have as of the date of this letter. Given the nature of uncertainty relative to this pandemic, we recognize that many changes occur daily and we will do our best to keep our team, our stakeholders and our customers informed as to the extent of these changes and their potential influence on our business operations. Any changes to our operation will continue to be communicated on our website.


