MH Engineered Solutions (formerly Elite Supply Chain Solutions) announces re-branding

As of February 1, 2019, Hudson, Ohio-based Elite Supply Chain Solutions changed its name to MH Engineered Solutions in a re-branding initiative.

Scott Hennie, president of MHES, says that in addition to the name change, the re-branding includes modifications to the company’s logo, colors, and graphics. Together, these changes act as a final step in integrating what was previously Elite Supply Chain Solutions with its parent company, MH Logistics.

“The re-branding of Elite Supply Chain Solutions to MH Engineered Solutions will solidify our integration into the MH Logistics family of service companies”, Hennie explains. “We will continue to bring a complete portfolio of solutions, services and products to our clients - and this re-branding will make it easier for our clients to understand the relationship between MH Equipment, MH Engineered Solutions, MH Fleet and MH Resales. Our clients will benefit from the synergies of our companies and our ability to be a one-stop-shop, turnkey solutions provider and a trusted advisor to their organization.”

Hennie adds that MH’s focus will continue to be automation, material handling and storage in the order fulfillment, distribution and manufacturing sectors.

Article Topics

Automation · Elite Supply Chain Solutions · Logistics · MH Engineered Solutions · Storage · · All Topics
