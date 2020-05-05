MHEDA joins Talent Exchange to help Covid-19 impacted individuals and companies

Eightfold.ai, the inventor of the Talent Intelligence Platform, together with MHEDA - The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association, today announced the sponsorship of Talent Exchange powered by Eightfold, a nationwide marketplace connecting HR and business leaders to immediately employ associates whose jobs are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform serves as a bridge between organizations that need to quickly hire and their counterparts with employees who have been furloughed or laid off, allowing business leaders to collaborate across corporate and industry boundaries to fulfill the

tremendous swings in labor needs.

MHEDA members represent the nation’s major material handling distributors, as well as the leading manufacturers of storage and handling products, lift trucks, conveyor equipment and technologies and play a vital role in maintaining the nation’s supply chain infrastructure. During this national emergency we are witness to the unprecedented demand challenges – from products and services to labor,” said MHEDA CEO Liz Richards. “This Talent Exchange will help many unemployed and furloughed workers in their time of need.”

“With more than 700,000 open roles spanning more than 1,000 unique positions, the Talent Exchange is able to quickly and easily match people across industries so together we can help flatten the unemployment curve,” said Ashutosh Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eightfold.ai. “With the historic number of unemployment claims filed since April, we all need to move faster to help connect people with open roles and that is exactly what the Talent Exchange can do at scale. The more people we have on the Exchange, the more open roles can be filled.”

Talent Exchange uses AI algorithms that match candidates with available roles, based on each individual’s skills and previous experience.

How it works:



For Employers

Current employers can invite furloughed or laid off employees to participate in the program. Employers will be able to add lists of impacted employees and send them a link to register for Talent Exchange. These employers can view their entire impacted workforce in a single dashboard and can filter by role, department, or location to see details about the talent needs from hiring companies and how their impacted employees are getting placed in new roles.

For Employees

Impacted employees can create or update profiles and answer questions about their job preferences, information that is readily available for hiring companies to see.

For Hiring Companies

Hiring companies see candidate matches generated by Talent Exchange, so they can contact these prospects or immediately offer them new jobs. Eightfold.ai can automate and personalize this contact as well, expediting the process even further. Hiring companies can add onboarding instructions to allow new hires to start as soon as they are ready.

Interested employers should go to https://eightfold.ai/talent-exchange/ or email [email protected].



