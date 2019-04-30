MHEFI announces 2019-2020 scholarship winners

The Board of Directors of the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) recently announced its 2019-2020 Scholarship Winners. Thirty-five scholarships totaling $107,400 were issued.



For 40 years, MHEFI has supported material handling, logistics and supply chain students at many universities. MHEFI scholarships are awarded each year to students dedicated to entering the material handling, logistics or supply chain field, either within MHI member companies or the user community.



These students are pursuing careers in the industry as engineers, project managers, management, researchers and professors. Many will be employed in manufacturing and the supply chain.



2019-2020 Scholarship Winners:

Crane Manufacturers Association of America Honor Scholarship

$6,000 awarded to Michael Bretz, University of Southern Indiana



Tompkins International Honor Scholarship

$6,000 awarded to Sha Qiang Garlington, Virginia Tech



Frazier Industrial Honor Scholarship

$5,000 awarded to Danielle Schmidt, West Virginia University



Howard Bernstein Scholarship

$5,000 awarded to Hanna Johns, East Carolina University



Howard Bernstein Scholarship Sponsored by Conger Toyota Lift, Morrison Industrial Equipment, Gary T. Moore, Hy-Tek Material Handling

$5,000 awarded to Lillian Usher, University of Louisville



Howard Bernstein Scholarship Sponsored by T.D.T., Inc., Atlas Toyota Material Handling, Worldwide Parts, Ltd., Wisconsin Lift Truck, Sentry Protection, AJ Jersey, Inc., Howard Bernstein Fund

$5,000 awarded to Rachel Bunker, Maine Maritime Academy



Howard Bernstein Scholarship Sponsored by Toyota Material Handling, NA

$5,000 awarded to Kianna Hawkins, Howard University



Howard Bernstein Scholarship Sponsored by Worldwide Material Handling

$5,000 awarded to James Boals, Iowa State University



Rack Manufacturers Institute/John Nofsinger Honor Scholarship

$5,000 awarded to Devan Dunneback, Louisiana State University



Solutions Community Honor Scholarship

$5,000 awarded to Matthew Dale, MIT



Gorbel Inc. Honor Scholarship

$3,000 awarded to Kyle Hart, Clarkson University



Storage Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship

$3,000 awarded to Kaan Unnu, Rensselaer Polytechnic



Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Kasey Lenarz, Clemson University



Conveyor & Sortation Systems Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Raquel Denning, University of Southern Indiana



Electrification and Controls Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Margaret May, Georgia Tech



Rack Manufacturers Institute/John Nofsinger Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Gabrielle Burns, Auburn University



Rack Manufacturers Institute/John Nofsinger Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Aaron Madden, Oklahoma State University



Rack Manufacturers Institute/John Nofsinger Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Navardo Henry, Kettering University



Rack Manufacturers Institute/John Nofsinger Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Kara McNeely, Louisiana State University



Southworth International Group, Inc. Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Marshall Price, Ohio State University



St. Onge Company Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Monica Moody, Clemson University



Expert Crane Honor Scholarship

$2,250 awarded to Brendan Ezzell, University of Utah



UNEX Manufacturing Inc. Honor Scholarship

$2,250 awarded to Joshua Nielsen, University of Louisville



Hoist Manufacturers Institute/Monorail Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship

$2,100 awarded to Peter Pranata, State University at Buffalo



Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems Honor Scholarship

$2,000 awarded to Joshua Line, University of Pittsburgh



Ergonomic Assist Systems & Equipment Council/Lee Wood Honor Scholarship

$2,000 awarded to Dana Emswiler, University of Pittsburgh



Hanel Storage Systems Honor Scholarship

$2,000 awarded to Elizabeth Bunting, Oklahoma State University



Irving M. Footlik, P.E. Memorial Scholarship

$2,000 awarded to Madison Smith, Arizona State University



Material Handling Education Foundation Honor Scholarship

$2,000 awarded to Sandra Curtis, NC A&T State University



Material Handling Education Foundation Honor Scholarship

$2,000 awarded to Erica McBride-Rapp, Michigan State University



Seizmic, Inc./LAMHMS Scholarship

$2,000 awarded to Alec Jobbins, University of CA Berkeley



Loading Dock Equipment Manufacturers Honor Scholarship

$1,800 awarded to Colin Kirchhoff, University of Northern Iowa



Lift Manufacturers Product Section Honor Scholarship

$1,500 awarded to Cassie Johnson, Oklahoma State University



Protective Guarding Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship

$1,500 awarded to Rachel Wolter, Western Illinois University



Willard P. Heddles Memorial Scholarship

$1,500 awarded to Celeste Lueers, Ohio State University



Since 1976, MHEFI’s programs have supported almost 1,000 students seeking pathways to fulfilling careers, high quality educational programming and industry awareness efforts.





