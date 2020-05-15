MHEFI announces 2020-2021 scholarship winners

The Board of Directors of the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) recently announced its 2020-2021 Scholarship Winners. A total of $120,100 in scholarships was issued.



For 40 years, MHEFI has supported material handling and supply chain students at many universities. MHEFI scholarships are awarded each year to students dedicated to entering the material handling or supply chain field, either within MHI member companies or the user community.



2020-2021 Scholarship Winners



Crane Manufacturers Association of America Honor Scholarship

$6,000 awarded to Dana Emswiler, University of Pittsburgh



Rack Manufacturers Institute Honor Scholarship Sponsored by ASG Services

$5,000 awarded to Dairious Robinson, American Public University



Rack Manufacturers Institute Honor Scholarship Sponsored by ASG Services

$5,000 awarded to Ashley Chen, University of Tennessee



Rack Manufacturers Institute Honor Scholarship Sponsored by ASG Services

$5,000 awarded to Emily Branthoover, Kettering University



Solutions Community Honor Scholarship

$5,000 awarded to Brandon Staple, University of Colorado Denver



Howard Bernstein Scholarship Sponsored by Worldwide Material Handling

$5,000 awarded to Lillian Usher, University of Louisville



Howard Bernstein Scholarship Sponsored by George Sefer and Howard Bernstein

$5,000 awarded to Marshall Price, Ohio State



Howard Bernstein Scholarship

$5,000 awarded to Brendan Wang, Michigan State



Howard Bernstein Scholarship

$5,000 awarded to Gabrielle Kronfeld, East Carolina University



Frazier Industrial Honor Scholarship

$5,000 awarded to Ellanora Anastasi, California State Maritime Academy



Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Honor Scholarship

$5,000 awarded to Henry Droher, Virginia Tech



Conveyor & Sortation Systems Honor Scholarship

$5,000 awarded to Lily Rohrbach, University of Oklahoma



Spanco, Inc. Honor Scholarship

$5,000 awarded to Stephanie Vojtek, Penn State



The Robotics Group Honor Scholarship

$4,000 awarded to Kylie Dowers, Oklahoma State



Willard P. Heddles Memorial Scholarship

$3,200 awarded to Jennylynn Johnson, Virginia Tech



Gorbel, Inc. Honor Scholarship

$3,000 awarded to Joseph Mendoza, Clarkson University



Storage Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship

$3,000 awarded to Luke Loughren, Oklahoma State



Irving M. Footlik, PE Memorial Scholarship

$2,700 awarded to Miranda Almen, Oklahoma State



Electrification & Controls Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Isaac Weller, Ohio University



Electrification & Controls Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Nathaniel Neading, University of Dayton



Southworth International Group Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Reid Hightower, Auburn University



MHEDA Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Matthew West, Liberty University



Bastian Family Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Evan Guilford, Ohio University



Bastian Family Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Timothy Vaughan, Virginia Tech



St. Onge Company Honor Scholarship

$2,500 awarded to Chelsea Wright, Kettering University



Expert Crane Honor Scholarship

$2,250 awarded to Matthew Burchard, Oklahoma State



UNEX Manufacturing Honor Scholarship

$2,250 awarded to Ben Burchard, Oklahoma State



Hoist Manufacturers Institute/Monorail Manufacturers of America Honor Scholarship

$2,100 awarded to Julianna Jones, Virginia Tech



Seizmic, Inc./LAMHMS Honor Scholarship

$2,100 awarded to Andrew Briglia, Penn State



Hanel Storage Systems Honor Scholarship

$2,000 awarded to Julia Antocci, Worcester Polytechnic Institute



Mobile Automation Group Honor Scholarship

$2,000 awarded to Terrence Saylor, Penn State



Loading Dock Equipment Manufacturers Honor Scholarship

$2,000 awarded to Aahil Makhani, Auburn University



Brett Wood Honor Scholarship

$1,500 awarded to Matthew Longacre, University of Pittsburgh



Ergonomic Assist Systems & Equipment Honor Scholarship

$1,500 awarded to Juan Carrano, Georgia Tech



Lift Honor Scholarship

$1,500 awarded to John Kasik, Ohio University



Protective Guarding Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship

$1,500 awarded to Rachel Wolter, Western Illinois University



Since 1976, MHEFI has awarded more than $3 million in scholarships and grants to students at colleges and universities in the United States.



To learn more about donating to MHEFI or to apply for future scholarships contact Donna Varner at MHI at 704-714-8731 and visit the MHEFI website at mhefi.net.





