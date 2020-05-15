MMH    Topics     Education

MHEFI announces 2020-2021 scholarship winners

MHEFI scholarships are awarded each year to students dedicated to entering the material handling or supply chain field, either within MHI member companies or the user community.

The Board of Directors of the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) recently announced its 2020-2021 Scholarship Winners. A total of $120,100 in scholarships was issued.

For 40 years, MHEFI has supported material handling and supply chain students at many universities. MHEFI scholarships are awarded each year to students dedicated to entering the material handling or supply chain field, either within MHI member companies or the user community.

2020-2021 Scholarship Winners
Crane Manufacturers Association of America Honor Scholarship
$6,000 awarded to Dana Emswiler, University of Pittsburgh

Rack Manufacturers Institute Honor Scholarship Sponsored by ASG Services
$5,000 awarded to Dairious Robinson, American Public University

Rack Manufacturers Institute Honor Scholarship Sponsored by ASG Services
$5,000 awarded to Ashley Chen, University of Tennessee

Rack Manufacturers Institute Honor Scholarship Sponsored by ASG Services
$5,000 awarded to Emily Branthoover, Kettering University

Solutions Community Honor Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Brandon Staple, University of Colorado Denver

Howard Bernstein Scholarship Sponsored by Worldwide Material Handling
$5,000 awarded to Lillian Usher, University of Louisville

Howard Bernstein Scholarship Sponsored by George Sefer and Howard Bernstein
$5,000 awarded to Marshall Price, Ohio State

Howard Bernstein Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Brendan Wang, Michigan State

Howard Bernstein Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Gabrielle Kronfeld, East Carolina University

Frazier Industrial Honor Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Ellanora Anastasi, California State Maritime Academy

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Honor Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Henry Droher, Virginia Tech

Conveyor & Sortation Systems Honor Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Lily Rohrbach, University of Oklahoma

Spanco, Inc. Honor Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Stephanie Vojtek, Penn State

The Robotics Group Honor Scholarship
$4,000 awarded to Kylie Dowers, Oklahoma State

Willard P. Heddles Memorial Scholarship
$3,200 awarded to Jennylynn Johnson, Virginia Tech

Gorbel, Inc. Honor Scholarship
$3,000 awarded to Joseph Mendoza, Clarkson University

Storage Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship
$3,000 awarded to Luke Loughren, Oklahoma State

Irving M. Footlik, PE Memorial Scholarship
$2,700 awarded to Miranda Almen, Oklahoma State

Electrification & Controls Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship
$2,500 awarded to Isaac Weller, Ohio University

Electrification & Controls Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship
$2,500 awarded to Nathaniel Neading, University of Dayton

Southworth International Group Honor Scholarship
$2,500 awarded to Reid Hightower, Auburn University

MHEDA Honor Scholarship
$2,500 awarded to Matthew West, Liberty University

Bastian Family Scholarship
$2,500 awarded to Evan Guilford, Ohio University

Bastian Family Scholarship
$2,500 awarded to Timothy Vaughan, Virginia Tech

St. Onge Company Honor Scholarship
$2,500 awarded to Chelsea Wright, Kettering University

Expert Crane Honor Scholarship
$2,250 awarded to Matthew Burchard, Oklahoma State

UNEX Manufacturing Honor Scholarship
$2,250 awarded to Ben Burchard, Oklahoma State

Hoist Manufacturers Institute/Monorail Manufacturers of America Honor Scholarship
$2,100 awarded to Julianna Jones, Virginia Tech

Seizmic, Inc./LAMHMS Honor Scholarship
$2,100 awarded to Andrew Briglia, Penn State

Hanel Storage Systems Honor Scholarship
$2,000 awarded to Julia Antocci, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Mobile Automation Group Honor Scholarship
$2,000 awarded to Terrence Saylor, Penn State

Loading Dock Equipment Manufacturers Honor Scholarship
$2,000 awarded to Aahil Makhani, Auburn University

Brett Wood Honor Scholarship
$1,500 awarded to Matthew Longacre, University of Pittsburgh

Ergonomic Assist Systems & Equipment Honor Scholarship
$1,500 awarded to Juan Carrano, Georgia Tech

Lift Honor Scholarship
$1,500 awarded to John Kasik, Ohio University

Protective Guarding Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship
$1,500 awarded to Rachel Wolter, Western Illinois University

Since 1976, MHEFI has awarded more than $3 million in scholarships and grants to students at colleges and universities in the United States.

To learn more about donating to MHEFI or to apply for future scholarships contact Donna Varner at MHI at 704-714-8731 and visit the MHEFI website at mhefi.net.


