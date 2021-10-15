MMH    Topics     Education

MHEFI announces award winners and fundraiser success

The Exceptional Contribution Award was presented to Arlin Keck for his contributions as a member of the Storage Manufacturers Association (SMA) and driving engineering standards forward not only for SMA, but for storage materials throughout the industry.

By

During the 2021 MHI Annual Conference, the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) presented an award to an individual who has contributed to the material handling industry in an extraordinary way.

The Exceptional Contribution Award was presented to Arlin Keck for his contributions as a member of the Storage Manufacturers Association (SMA) and driving engineering standards forward not only for SMA, but for storage materials throughout the industry. During his time as the SMA engineering committee chair, Arlin has led the group in raising the standards of design integrity and user safety for an entire group of member companies and the larger user community. “Arlin’s positive energy drove the engineering committee to get things done. He always was willing to help and his positive attitude made it easier to get through some dry information faster,” said Kevin P. O’Neill, President, Steele Solutions and SMA Industry Group Chair.

View the video presentation at https://videos.mhi.org/the-mhefi-exceptional-contribution-award-presented-to-arlin-keck

In addition to the presented awards, MHEFI hosted a fundraiser at the 2021 MHI Annual Conference. In order “to attract students to the material handling, logistics, and supply chain industry by providing financial support,” MHEFI set a goal to raise $25,000 over the course of the three-day conference. Through generous pledged and online donations from Annual Conference attendees and Industry Groups, over $68,000 was raised.

Donations are accepted by the foundation throughout the year, and 90% of donations go towards student scholarships and support. Eighty percent of the students supported by MHEFI work in the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry. Visit mhefi.org/donate to contribute to material handling education and help the Foundation attract students to the industry.

MHEFI is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting material handling education. Established in 1976, the Foundation has provided funds, though private and corporate donations, to over 1,000 graduate and undergraduate students, as well as to academicians and their institutions. For more information, visit mhefi.org.


