MHI 2021 Spring Meeting to be held virtually May 19-21, 24-27

The MHI Spring Meeting will be digital this year from May 19-21, 24-27 and will offer Industry Groups the opportunity to network with peers and learn from industry experts.

The MHI Spring Meeting will be digital this year from May 19-21, 24-27 and will offer Industry Groups the opportunity to network with peers and learn from industry experts. Your managing director will be sending out individual emails to industry group members to register for your specific groups meetings. In addition to the Industry Group Meetings, there will be three sessions open to all MHI members:

  • An Economic Update from Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics.
  • The Solutions Community will be hosting a panel of practitioners titled “Being Flexible - Innovative Solutions within today’s Disruptive changes” and feature a presentation from Dwight Klappich from Gartner Research titled: “Your Manager in the Age of Hyper-automation”.
  • New for this year! If you are curious about Industry Groups and would like to learn more about why members join them, you’re invited to attend our Introductory Session Monday, May 17.

Stay tuned for the registration information coming soon.


