MHI and Deloitte launch 2023 Annual Industry Report survey

MHI, in collaboration with Deloitte Consulting LLP, recently launched the MHI Annual Industry Report Survey. The report will be available in March 2023 at ProMat.

The objective of this survey is to develop leading insights on the impact of emerging innovation in supply chains and what companies can do to remain competitive and resilient to global disruption in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

The 2023 report will be the tenth in a series of annual industry reports published by MHI and Deloitte. These reports provides annual updates on the innovative technologies that have the most potential to transform supply chains, including projected adoption rates of the next five years for each of the 11 categories of technology covered in the report and an analysis of common barriers to adoption.

Upon completion of the survey, respondents can access a customized Sustainability Readiness Assessment Report based on their responses to an additional short survey.

