MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Automation

MHI announces finalists for 2020 MHI Innovation Award

The winners products will be announced on March 11th during MHI Industry Night at Modex 2020.

By

Latest Material Handling News

C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Automotive works on its mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
More Automation

MHI has announced the finalists for the 2020 MHI Innovation Awards. After receiving 155 submissions for this year’s awards, five independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.

On Monday, March 9, 2020, finalists will make an in-booth presentation to a panel of judges at MODEX 2020. The winners products will be announced on March 11th during MHI Industry Night with Colin Jost in the Thomas Murphy Ballroom on Level 5 of the GWCC. For more information on MHI Industry Night and to purchase tickets please visit https://www.modexshow.com/attendees/networking.aspx

The finalists are:

Best New Product
Agility Robotics - Booth #1508
Digit

6 River Systems, Inc. - Booth #7489
Wall-to-Wall Fulfillment Solution

Quarion Technology Inc. - Booth #1709
DokSAFE™

PINC - Booth #8281
PINC AIR (Aerial Inventory Robots)


Best Innovation of an Existing Product
OPEX Corporation - Booth #8819
Perfect Pick HD & Sure Sort Micro-fulfillment Solution   

Dematic - Booth #5619
DEMATIC MICRO-FULFILLMENT   

Fetch Robotics - Booth #9011
TagSurveyor      

AutoGuide Mobile Robots - Booth #3403
High Bay Pallet Lift Module for Robotic Autonomous Mobile Robots


Best IT Innovation
Honeywell Intelligrated - Booth #7619a
Connected Assets by Honeywell Intelligrated

Optimal Discovery LLC - Booth #7478
Optimal Picking               

ORTEC - Booth #9426
Cost to Serve solution  

Yard Management Solutions - Booth #8178
Yard Management Solutions


MHI would like to thank the individuals from the following companies for graciously volunteering their time as Innovation Award judges: Groupe Deschenes; Ace Hardware Corp.; Kitchen Cabinet Distributors; 3M; and Purolator.

All Innovation Award participants, including finalists, will receive:
• Listing in the show entry corridor of Georgia World Congress Center during MODEX 2020 at the Innovation Award display kiosk
• Product listing on the Innovation Award page at modexhow.com
• Exposure in the Q2 issue of MHISolutions magazine
• Recognized with an Innovation Award participant floor sticker in front of booth at MODEX 2020


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Automation
Software
Events
MODEX
MHI
MODEX
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Automotive works on its mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources