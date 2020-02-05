MHI announces finalists for 2020 MHI Innovation Award

MHI has announced the finalists for the 2020 MHI Innovation Awards. After receiving 155 submissions for this year’s awards, five independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.

On Monday, March 9, 2020, finalists will make an in-booth presentation to a panel of judges at MODEX 2020. The winners products will be announced on March 11th during MHI Industry Night with Colin Jost in the Thomas Murphy Ballroom on Level 5 of the GWCC. For more information on MHI Industry Night and to purchase tickets please visit https://www.modexshow.com/attendees/networking.aspx



The finalists are:



Best New Product

Agility Robotics - Booth #1508

Digit



6 River Systems, Inc. - Booth #7489

Wall-to-Wall Fulfillment Solution



Quarion Technology Inc. - Booth #1709

DokSAFE™



PINC - Booth #8281

PINC AIR (Aerial Inventory Robots)





Best Innovation of an Existing Product

OPEX Corporation - Booth #8819

Perfect Pick HD & Sure Sort Micro-fulfillment Solution



Dematic - Booth #5619

DEMATIC MICRO-FULFILLMENT



Fetch Robotics - Booth #9011

TagSurveyor



AutoGuide Mobile Robots - Booth #3403

High Bay Pallet Lift Module for Robotic Autonomous Mobile Robots





Best IT Innovation

Honeywell Intelligrated - Booth #7619a

Connected Assets by Honeywell Intelligrated



Optimal Discovery LLC - Booth #7478

Optimal Picking



ORTEC - Booth #9426

Cost to Serve solution



Yard Management Solutions - Booth #8178

Yard Management Solutions





MHI would like to thank the individuals from the following companies for graciously volunteering their time as Innovation Award judges: Groupe Deschenes; Ace Hardware Corp.; Kitchen Cabinet Distributors; 3M; and Purolator.



All Innovation Award participants, including finalists, will receive:

• Listing in the show entry corridor of Georgia World Congress Center during MODEX 2020 at the Innovation Award display kiosk

• Product listing on the Innovation Award page at modexhow.com

• Exposure in the Q2 issue of MHISolutions magazine

• Recognized with an Innovation Award participant floor sticker in front of booth at MODEX 2020





