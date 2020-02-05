MHI announces finalists for 2020 MHI Innovation Award

MHI has announced the finalists for the 2020 MHI Innovation Awards. After receiving 155 submissions for this year’s awards, five independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.
On Monday, March 9, 2020, finalists will make an in-booth presentation to a panel of judges at MODEX 2020. The winners products will be announced on March 11th during MHI Industry Night with Colin Jost in the Thomas Murphy Ballroom on Level 5 of the GWCC. For more information on MHI Industry Night and to purchase tickets please visit https://www.modexshow.com/attendees/networking.aspx
The finalists are:
Best New Product
Agility Robotics - Booth #1508
Digit
6 River Systems, Inc. - Booth #7489
Wall-to-Wall Fulfillment Solution
Quarion Technology Inc. - Booth #1709
DokSAFE™
PINC - Booth #8281
PINC AIR (Aerial Inventory Robots)
Best Innovation of an Existing Product
OPEX Corporation - Booth #8819
Perfect Pick HD & Sure Sort Micro-fulfillment Solution
Dematic - Booth #5619
DEMATIC MICRO-FULFILLMENT
Fetch Robotics - Booth #9011
TagSurveyor
AutoGuide Mobile Robots - Booth #3403
High Bay Pallet Lift Module for Robotic Autonomous Mobile Robots
Best IT Innovation
Honeywell Intelligrated - Booth #7619a
Connected Assets by Honeywell Intelligrated
Optimal Discovery LLC - Booth #7478
Optimal Picking
ORTEC - Booth #9426
Cost to Serve solution
Yard Management Solutions - Booth #8178
Yard Management Solutions
MHI would like to thank the individuals from the following companies for graciously volunteering their time as Innovation Award judges: Groupe Deschenes; Ace Hardware Corp.; Kitchen Cabinet Distributors; 3M; and Purolator.
All Innovation Award participants, including finalists, will receive:
• Listing in the show entry corridor of Georgia World Congress Center during MODEX 2020 at the Innovation Award display kiosk
• Product listing on the Innovation Award page at modexhow.com
• Exposure in the Q2 issue of MHISolutions magazine
• Recognized with an Innovation Award participant floor sticker in front of booth at MODEX 2020