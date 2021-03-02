MHI announces finalists for 2021 MHI Innovation Awards

MHI is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2021 MHI Innovation Awards. After receiving 92 submissions for this year’s awards, eight independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Ten finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.
The finalists are:
Best New Product
- AutoStore for Router from AutoStore
- Big Ass Fan for Clean Air System
- Fives Intralogistics Corp. for GENI-Flex Modular Solution
- Geek+ for Geek+ RoboShuttle C200M robot
- SVT Robotics for SOFTBOT Platform
- SIERA.AI (Stocked Robotics, Inc. dba SIERA.AI) for SIERA Forklift Safety System S3
- ThruWave, Inc. for ThruWave X2 mmWave Imaging System
- Vecna Robotics for Autonomous Counterbalanced Fork Truck
- Waypoint Robotics, Inc. for Waypoint Robotics/Productive Robotics 7 DOF Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulator
- Wiferion GmbH for etaLINK 3000 - wireless charging system
Best Innovation of an Existing Product
- AutoStore for AutoStore Micro-fulfillment Center for Grocery
- Banner Engineering Corporation for Q5X Jam Detection Sensor
- Georg Utz, Inc. for Attached Lid with Bag Hooks
- Ideal Warehouse Innovations, Inc. for AutoStand Wide
- LogistiVIEW for OnSite? Remote Collaboration
- Numina Group Inc. for RDS Batch Bot
- Packsize International LLC for Packsize X7 Automated In-line Packaging and Fulfillment Solution
- Quadient for CVP Everest Automated Packaging Solution
- Valley Craft, Inc. for The Hydraulic Powered Self-Dumping Hopper Forklift Attachment
- Wieland Electric Inc. for podis power distribution system
Best IT Innovation
- 4Front Engineered Solutions for 4SIGHT Connect Digital Gate
- BEUMER Corporation for BG INSIGHT Real-time Data Analytics
- Damotech, Inc. for The Damotech Platform: Rack Safety & Inspection Cloud Software
- Fascor for Advanced Cartonization
- Geek+ for FleetSort - Autonomous Goods Sortation with S20
- New Dawn for Horizon Warehouse Execution Software (WES)
- Optimal Discovery LLC for Optimal Picking
- SmartBOL for Mobile Driver Check-in & Check-out
- Softeon for Softeon Warehouse Management + Execution System
- Yard Management Solutions Yard Management Solutions 2021 Innovations
The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to ProMatDX attendees. ProMatDX sponsors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings and customer satisfaction.
The winners of the 2021 MHI Innovation Awards will be announced during a ProMatDX keynote session at 11:00 AM CT on April 12 at promatshow.com. View all submissions for the 2021 MHI Innovation Awards.