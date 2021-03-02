MHI announces finalists for 2021 MHI Innovation Awards

MHI is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2021 MHI Innovation Awards. After receiving 92 submissions for this year’s awards, eight independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Ten finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.



The finalists are:



Best New Product

AutoStore for Router from AutoStore

Big Ass Fan for Clean Air System

Fives Intralogistics Corp. for GENI-Flex Modular Solution

Geek+ for Geek+ RoboShuttle C200M robot

SVT Robotics for SOFTBOT Platform

SIERA.AI (Stocked Robotics, Inc. dba SIERA.AI) for SIERA Forklift Safety System S3

ThruWave, Inc. for ThruWave X2 mmWave Imaging System

Vecna Robotics for Autonomous Counterbalanced Fork Truck

Waypoint Robotics, Inc. for Waypoint Robotics/Productive Robotics 7 DOF Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulator

Wiferion GmbH for etaLINK 3000 - wireless charging system



Best Innovation of an Existing Product

AutoStore for AutoStore Micro-fulfillment Center for Grocery

Banner Engineering Corporation for Q5X Jam Detection Sensor

Georg Utz, Inc. for Attached Lid with Bag Hooks

Ideal Warehouse Innovations, Inc. for AutoStand Wide

LogistiVIEW for OnSite? Remote Collaboration

Numina Group Inc. for RDS Batch Bot

Packsize International LLC for Packsize X7 Automated In-line Packaging and Fulfillment Solution

Quadient for CVP Everest Automated Packaging Solution

Valley Craft, Inc. for The Hydraulic Powered Self-Dumping Hopper Forklift Attachment

Wieland Electric Inc. for podis power distribution system



Best IT Innovation

4Front Engineered Solutions for 4SIGHT Connect Digital Gate

BEUMER Corporation for BG INSIGHT Real-time Data Analytics

Damotech, Inc. for The Damotech Platform: Rack Safety & Inspection Cloud Software

Fascor for Advanced Cartonization

Geek+ for FleetSort - Autonomous Goods Sortation with S20

New Dawn for Horizon Warehouse Execution Software (WES)

Optimal Discovery LLC for Optimal Picking

SmartBOL for Mobile Driver Check-in & Check-out

Softeon for Softeon Warehouse Management + Execution System

Yard Management Solutions Yard Management Solutions 2021 Innovations



The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to ProMatDX attendees. ProMatDX sponsors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings and customer satisfaction.



The winners of the 2021 MHI Innovation Awards will be announced during a ProMatDX keynote session at 11:00 AM CT on April 12 at promatshow.com. View all submissions for the 2021 MHI Innovation Awards.



