MHI announces new leadership appointments for 2020

MHI has announced four newly elected Roundtable Advisory Committee members who began their terms January 1, 2020. Kevin Reader, Director of Business Development of KNAPP; Karen Norheim, President & COO for American Crane and Equipment; Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics; and Brian C. Neuwirth, President of UNEX Manufacturing, Inc. They will serve four-year terms.
Additional members of the MHI Roundtable Advisory Committee include:
Kevin Ambrose, CEO, Wynright/Daifuku
Doug Bouquard, VP and General Manager, East Penn Manufacturing
Bryan Carey, President, Starrco Co., Inc.
Brian Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, Hanel Storage Systems
Sal Fateen, CEO, Seizmic, Inc.
Bill Ferrell, CICMHE Liaison, Clemson
John Hill, Emeritus, Director, St. Onge Company
David R. Lippert, President, Hamilton Caster and Mfg. Co.
Brian McNamara, President & CEO, Southworth International Group, Inc.
Brad Moore, VP of Sales, viastore SYSTEMS Inc.
Dan Quinn, Emeritus
Paul Roy, General Manager, AutoStore
Bill Schneider, Jr., Vice President , Sissco Material Handling
Sebastian Titze, YPN Liaison, Business Development & Marketing Manager, BEUMER Corporation
Jim Vandegrift, President, R&M Materials Handling, Inc.
Colin Wilson, President & Chief Executive Officer, Hyster-Yale Group
2020 MHI Officers
MHI also announces that Bryan Jensen, Chairman & Executive Vice President, St. Onge Company has been elected to become the MHI Vice President. Brett Wood, President & CEO, Toyota Material Handling North America serves as the MHI Chairman and Kevin O’Neill, President of Steele Solutions serves as the MHI President.
2020 MHI Board of Governors:
Chris Becker, President
G.W. Becker, Inc.
Steve Diebold, President
WireCrafters, LLC.
Rick Fox, President
Fox IV Technologies
Gregg Goodner, Board Member
Hytrol
Eddie Murphy, Owner/President
SpaceGuard Products, Inc.,
George Prest, CEO
MHI
Brian Reh, President & CEO
Gorbel Inc.
E. Larry Strayhorn, President
Pulse Integration
Dave Young, President
EGA Products, Inc.
General Counsel
Arthur H. Stroyd, Jr., Partner
Del Sole Cavanaugh Stroyd, LLC
The Board of Governors consists of the Officers and Board Governors of MHI plus the Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of the corporation. The Board of Governors serves as the Board of Directors for MHI.