MHI announces new leadership appointments for 2020

MHI has announced four newly elected Roundtable Advisory Committee members who began their terms January 1, 2020. Kevin Reader, Director of Business Development of KNAPP; Karen Norheim, President & COO for American Crane and Equipment; Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics; and Brian C. Neuwirth, President of UNEX Manufacturing, Inc. They will serve four-year terms.



Additional members of the MHI Roundtable Advisory Committee include:



Kevin Ambrose, CEO, Wynright/Daifuku

Doug Bouquard, VP and General Manager, East Penn Manufacturing

Bryan Carey, President, Starrco Co., Inc.

Brian Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, Hanel Storage Systems

Sal Fateen, CEO, Seizmic, Inc.

Bill Ferrell, CICMHE Liaison, Clemson

John Hill, Emeritus, Director, St. Onge Company

David R. Lippert, President, Hamilton Caster and Mfg. Co.

Brian McNamara, President & CEO, Southworth International Group, Inc.

Brad Moore, VP of Sales, viastore SYSTEMS Inc.

Dan Quinn, Emeritus

Paul Roy, General Manager, AutoStore

Bill Schneider, Jr., Vice President , Sissco Material Handling

Sebastian Titze, YPN Liaison, Business Development & Marketing Manager, BEUMER Corporation

Jim Vandegrift, President, R&M Materials Handling, Inc.

Colin Wilson, President & Chief Executive Officer, Hyster-Yale Group



2020 MHI Officers

MHI also announces that Bryan Jensen, Chairman & Executive Vice President, St. Onge Company has been elected to become the MHI Vice President. Brett Wood, President & CEO, Toyota Material Handling North America serves as the MHI Chairman and Kevin O’Neill, President of Steele Solutions serves as the MHI President.



2020 MHI Board of Governors:

Chris Becker, President

G.W. Becker, Inc.



Steve Diebold, President

WireCrafters, LLC.



Rick Fox, President

Fox IV Technologies



Gregg Goodner, Board Member

Hytrol



Eddie Murphy, Owner/President

SpaceGuard Products, Inc.,



George Prest, CEO

MHI



Brian Reh, President & CEO

Gorbel Inc.



E. Larry Strayhorn, President

Pulse Integration



Dave Young, President

EGA Products, Inc.



General Counsel

Arthur H. Stroyd, Jr., Partner

Del Sole Cavanaugh Stroyd, LLC



The Board of Governors consists of the Officers and Board Governors of MHI plus the Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of the corporation. The Board of Governors serves as the Board of Directors for MHI.





