MHI announces leadership appointments for 2022

MHI has announced three newly elected Roundtable Advisory Committee members who began their terms January 1, 2022: Brian Devine, Senior Vice President of EmployBridge; John Fluker, President & CEO of Grenzebach Corporation; and Crystal Parrott, Vice President of Engineering at Plus One Robotics. They will serve four-year terms.
Additional members of the MHI Roundtable Advisory Committee include:
- Doug Bouquard, VP and General Manager, East Penn Manufacturing
- James Cabot, President & CEO, Southworth International Group, Inc.
- Bryan Carey, President, Starrco Co., Inc.
- Brian Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, Hanel Storage Systems
- Matt Dysard, President & COO, Tiffin Metals
- Sal Fateen, CEO, Seizmic, Inc.
- Dr. Michael Kay, CICMHE Liaison, North Carolina State University
- Gregg E. Goodner, Member, Board of Directors, Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.
- John Hill, Emeritus, Director, St. Onge Company
- David R. Lippert, President, Hamilton Caster and Mfg. Co.
- Brad Moore, VP of Sales, viastore SYSTEMS Inc.
- Randy Neilson, President, CubiScan
- Dan Quinn, Emeritus, PSI Engineering
- Kevin Reader, Director of Business Development, KNAPP
- Paul Roy, Vice President and Managing Director, AutoStore
- Bill Schneider, Jr., Vice President, Sissco Material Handling
- Larry Strayhorn, CEO, KPI
- Scott Summerville, President & CEO, Mitsubishi Electric Automation
- Sebastian Titze, YPN Liaison, Manager of Digital Transformation, BEUMER Corporation
- Melonee Wise, CEO, Fetch Robotics, part of Zebra Technologies
- Dave Young, President, EGA Products, Inc.
2022 MHI Officers
MHI also announces that Brian Reh, CEO, Gorbel Inc. has been elected to become the MHI Vice President. Kevin O’Neill, CEO & President of Steele Solutions, Inc. serves as the MHI Chairman and Bryan Jensen, Chairman & Executive Vice President, St. Onge Company serves as MHI President.
2022 MHI Board of Governors:
- Chris Becker, President, G.W. Becker, Inc.
- Annette Danek-Akey, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain, Penguin Random House
- Steve Diebold, President, WireCrafters, LLC.
- Rick Fox, President, FOX IV Technologies
- Jason Minghini, Vice President, Supply Chain Solutions, Kenco Logistics Service
- Eddie Murphy, Owner/President, SpaceGuard Products, Inc.
- Brian C. Neuwirth, President, UNEX Manufacturing, Inc.
- Karen Norheim, President & COO, American Crane and Equipment
- Brett Wood, President & CEO, Toyota Material Handling North America
- John Paxton, CEO, MHI
The Board of Governors consists of the Officers and Board Governors of MHI plus the Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of the corporation. The Board of Governors serves as the Board of Directors for MHI.
MHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. Among its many activities, MHI sponsors the ProMat and MODEX exhibitions which showcase the products and services of its member companies and educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals.