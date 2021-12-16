MHI announces leadership appointments for 2022

MHI has announced three newly elected Roundtable Advisory Committee members who began their terms January 1, 2022: Brian Devine, Senior Vice President of EmployBridge; John Fluker, President & CEO of Grenzebach Corporation; and Crystal Parrott, Vice President of Engineering at Plus One Robotics. They will serve four-year terms.

Additional members of the MHI Roundtable Advisory Committee include:

Doug Bouquard, VP and General Manager, East Penn Manufacturing

James Cabot, President & CEO, Southworth International Group, Inc.

Bryan Carey, President, Starrco Co., Inc.

Brian Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, Hanel Storage Systems

Matt Dysard, President & COO, Tiffin Metals

Sal Fateen, CEO, Seizmic, Inc.

Dr. Michael Kay, CICMHE Liaison, North Carolina State University

Gregg E. Goodner, Member, Board of Directors, Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

John Hill, Emeritus, Director, St. Onge Company

David R. Lippert, President, Hamilton Caster and Mfg. Co.

Brad Moore, VP of Sales, viastore SYSTEMS Inc.

Randy Neilson, President, CubiScan

Dan Quinn, Emeritus, PSI Engineering

Kevin Reader, Director of Business Development, KNAPP

Paul Roy, Vice President and Managing Director, AutoStore

Bill Schneider, Jr., Vice President, Sissco Material Handling

Larry Strayhorn, CEO, KPI

Scott Summerville, President & CEO, Mitsubishi Electric Automation

Sebastian Titze, YPN Liaison, Manager of Digital Transformation, BEUMER Corporation

Melonee Wise, CEO, Fetch Robotics, part of Zebra Technologies

Dave Young, President, EGA Products, Inc.

2022 MHI Officers

MHI also announces that Brian Reh, CEO, Gorbel Inc. has been elected to become the MHI Vice President. Kevin O’Neill, CEO & President of Steele Solutions, Inc. serves as the MHI Chairman and Bryan Jensen, Chairman & Executive Vice President, St. Onge Company serves as MHI President.



2022 MHI Board of Governors:

Chris Becker, President, G.W. Becker, Inc.

Annette Danek-Akey, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain, Penguin Random House

Steve Diebold, President, WireCrafters, LLC.

Rick Fox, President, FOX IV Technologies

Jason Minghini, Vice President, Supply Chain Solutions, Kenco Logistics Service

Eddie Murphy, Owner/President, SpaceGuard Products, Inc.

Brian C. Neuwirth, President, UNEX Manufacturing, Inc.

Karen Norheim, President & COO, American Crane and Equipment

Brett Wood, President & CEO, Toyota Material Handling North America

John Paxton, CEO, MHI

The Board of Governors consists of the Officers and Board Governors of MHI plus the Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of the corporation. The Board of Governors serves as the Board of Directors for MHI.

MHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. Among its many activities, MHI sponsors the ProMat and MODEX exhibitions which showcase the products and services of its member companies and educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals.



