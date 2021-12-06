MHI announces new YPN Award category

MHI has announced a new category for nominations to the MHI Young Professionals Network (YPN) Awards.



The Young Professional Innovator Award will be presented to a MHI member company employee under the age of 40 that has displayed the following criteria:

• Responsible for a single or collection of innovations

• Exceptional contribution to their company or the industry as a whole



Only MHI member company employees are eligible to be nominated. Membership will be verified and nominations for non-MHI member company employees will be disqualified. To be eligible, each nomination package must be submitted online prior to the deadline and accompanied by a clearly completed out questionnaire, three (3) letters of recommendation and a headshot. Winners will be selected by a selection committee comprised of YPN Advisory Board members and MHI leadership team members. This new award will be presented during MHI Industry Night at MODEX 2022.



The nomination questionnaire can be downloaded at mhi.org/downloads/learning/YPN-Awards-innovator.pdf. Nomination packets should be submitted online by 5:00 pm ET on February 15, 2022 at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/16930551dc924c77a6fe3f5da3d70fd8





The Outstanding Young Professional and the Mentor Award will be presented at the 2022 MHI Annual Conference. For more information on applying to these awards, visit mhi.org/ypn/awards.



The MHI Young Professionals Network’s mission is to provide resources and programming to a diverse group of professionals looking to advance their careers in material handling, logistics and supply chain industries. The goal of YPN is to increase industry retention, education and networking as well as to offer career support. You do not have to be an MHI member to participate. Learn more at mhi.org/ypn.





