MHI announces plans for ProMat 2021

ProMat 2021 will be a combination of a live, face-to-face event: as well as, a digital platform to supplement the in-person event.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the world today due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team at MHI want to assure all ProMat 2021 exhibitors and attendees that plans are fully underway to hold a safe and productive event in April 2021 in Chicago. Know that we are committed to making ProMat 2021 an exceptional event for both exhibitors and attendees.

Safety First
ProMat 2021 will be operated with best practices for social distancing and taking into account all current sanitation recommendations to offer a safe environment for all participants.

We are closely monitoring developments and mandates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), local public health officials and our venue partners in Chicago for guidance on how best to ensure the well-being of all attendees, exhibitors, partners and staff on site at ProMat 2021.

Potentially, regulations in place next April may require face masks for all individuals upon entry into McCormick Place. Masks will be available on site to all individuals who need one.

Comprehensive distancing measures and thorough hygiene reminders will be in place throughout the entire campus.

McCormick Place has achieved the GBAC Star Facility Accreditation. GBAC Star includes adhering to protocols in place for disinfection and cleaning of all public spaces, restrooms, meeting rooms, and high touch areas. The GBAC Star program is the gold standard for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention for prepared facilities.

Food service processes and options have been updated to ensure the health and safety of all participants. You will notice updated seating arrangements, pre-packaged food options as well as masked and gloved service by trained servers throughout the dining spaces.

New layouts have been implemented for the keynote ballroom, theaters and lounges that will allow for sufficient space between attendees.

Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout McCormick Place.

MHI will create an independent ‘safety team’ to ensure that discipline around these new protocols and guidelines is diligently observed.

ProMat 365 Digital Platform
MHI is planning ProMat 365 digital experience to complement the live event. One exciting new opportunity is AI matchmaking utilizing a state-of-the-art tool — GRIP. This tool will provide exhibitors and attendees to connect digitally during the event based on their demographics and activity and set up online meetings and demonstrations. All exhibitors that are contracted for the in-person event can be included in this opportunity and will be provided with means to connect digitally with attendees through their online exhibitor listing or showcase during the event. ProMat 365 digital elements are an exclusive upgrade for exhibitors that contracted and on-site for the live event.

ProMat 365 offerings include:
—live meetings – both 1:1 and group
—product demonstrations via video
—enhanced AI driven matchmaking and lead generation
—comprehensive showcase listing with images & videos
—streamed keynote sessions
—targeted streaming of educational content

More information on this will be coming soon.

If Uncertainty Continues
In the unlikely situation that a physical event in Chicago next April is not possible, MHI will convert our current event to a fully digital ProMat 365 format that will allow exhibitors and attendees the choice to participate in live interaction and solution sourcing online. If this path is taken, current exhibitors will be given the option to participate and apply a portion of their payment from the physical event to the digital event or choose not to exhibit in the digital event and cancel their participation and receive a full refund as part of MHI’s No Risk, Big Reward Program.

