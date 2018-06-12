MHI announces speakers for 2018 MHI Executive Summit and Annual Conference

Open to MHI members and non-members, the event will bring together those who supply industry solutions and their users.

MHI in the News

MHI Young Professionals Network announces call for nominations
Schneider Electric delivers an IIoT Energy Solution with 10% decrease in energy consumption
Panther Industries Creates Custom Labeling Automation Solution for Mountain Man Nut & Fruit Co.
Perpetual pilot purgatory
ProMat details announced
More MHI News

Warehouse Resource

The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
By ·

MHI recently announced its speaker lineup for the 2018 MHI Executive Summit and Annual Conference, October 14-17, 2018 at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla.

The 2018 MHI Annual Conference will explore NextGen supply chain innovations, leading trends and best practices explored in the 2018 MHI Annual Industry Report including:

  • Blockchain for Supply Chains
  • Building the Future Supply Chain Workforce
  • Last Mile Logistics
  • Leadership in the Digital Future
  • Predictive Analytics
  • Cybersecurity


The Conference will feature four keynotes and twelve education sessions. MHI Annual Conference Keynote Presentations Include:

  • Eric Chester, Founder, The Center for Work Ethic Development
  • John Ellis, Founder & Managing Director, Ellis & Associates
  • Jason Schenker, President, Prestige Economics
  • Kevin Heath, SVP, Chief Procurement Officer, Georgia-Pacific

On October 14, the event will kick off with an exclusive, senior-level summit for manufacturing and supply chain executive leadership. During this exclusive event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded executives in an interactive environment to address top-of-mind supply chain topics that challenge the status quo and pave the way for future success. Executive Summit speakers include:

  • Gerd Leonhard, author and futurist, on the 10 essential future principles every supply chain leader should know
  • John Sileo, cybersecurity expert, on empowering cultural change with cybersecurity
  • Richie Etwaru, former chief technology officer and head of innovation for UBS Wealth Management and adjunct professor of blockchain management at Syracuse University, on blockchain or not to blockchain
  • Don Bossi, president of FIRST, on creating the workforce of the future

“We are excited about this year’s summit and conference line-up,” said George Prest, CEO of MHI. “Each session brings a unique message and outlook to the key trends and technologies we see impacting material handling and supply chain professionals.”

The event is open to both MHI members and non-members. “The goal is to bring MHI members (who supply industry solutions) and the users of those solutions together to collaborate, share knowledge and address current manufacturing and supply chain challenges by implementing emerging innovations and trends for improved supply chain performance” added Prest.

For more information and registration regarding the 2018 MHI Annual Conference, visit mhi.org/conference.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Best Practices · Education · MHI · MHI Annual Conference · Workforce · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
2018 Top 20 supply chain software suppliers
While the top of the list remains stable, up-and-comers are mixing up the software landscape with Cloud capabilities that traditional vendors are working to replicate.
Download Today!
From the December 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
EDC brought in a WMS, lights, powered conveyor and sortation to write a new chapter in the book distributor’s distribution story.
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution
2018 Top 20 warehouses
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links