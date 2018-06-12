MHI announces speakers for 2018 MHI Executive Summit and Annual Conference

MMH Staff

June 12, 2018

MHI recently announced its speaker lineup for the 2018 MHI Executive Summit and Annual Conference, October 14-17, 2018 at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla.

The 2018 MHI Annual Conference will explore NextGen supply chain innovations, leading trends and best practices explored in the 2018 MHI Annual Industry Report including:



Blockchain for Supply Chains

Building the Future Supply Chain Workforce

Last Mile Logistics

Leadership in the Digital Future

Predictive Analytics

Cybersecurity



The Conference will feature four keynotes and twelve education sessions. MHI Annual Conference Keynote Presentations Include:

Eric Chester, Founder, The Center for Work Ethic Development

John Ellis, Founder & Managing Director, Ellis & Associates

Jason Schenker, President, Prestige Economics

Kevin Heath, SVP, Chief Procurement Officer, Georgia-Pacific

On October 14, the event will kick off with an exclusive, senior-level summit for manufacturing and supply chain executive leadership. During this exclusive event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded executives in an interactive environment to address top-of-mind supply chain topics that challenge the status quo and pave the way for future success. Executive Summit speakers include:

Gerd Leonhard, author and futurist, on the 10 essential future principles every supply chain leader should know

John Sileo, cybersecurity expert, on empowering cultural change with cybersecurity

Richie Etwaru, former chief technology officer and head of innovation for UBS Wealth Management and adjunct professor of blockchain management at Syracuse University, on blockchain or not to blockchain

Don Bossi, president of FIRST, on creating the workforce of the future

“We are excited about this year’s summit and conference line-up,” said George Prest, CEO of MHI. “Each session brings a unique message and outlook to the key trends and technologies we see impacting material handling and supply chain professionals.”



The event is open to both MHI members and non-members. “The goal is to bring MHI members (who supply industry solutions) and the users of those solutions together to collaborate, share knowledge and address current manufacturing and supply chain challenges by implementing emerging innovations and trends for improved supply chain performance” added Prest.



For more information and registration regarding the 2018 MHI Annual Conference, visit mhi.org/conference.