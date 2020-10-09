MHI announces two new board appointments

MHI announced two newly elected members to the Roundtable Advisory Committee and the Board of Governors effective October 3, 2020. The new Board members, who will represent the members of the recently acquired Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), are Annette Danek-Akey, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain at Penguin Random House and Jason Minghini, Vice President Supply Chain Solutions at Kenco Logistics Service.



Annette Danek-Akey has more than 25 years of experience in supply chain management and industrial engineering, with strategic responsibility for warehousing and business-to-business customer service relations for the world’s largest book publisher. Annette leads a cross-functional end-to-end supply chain team, as well as the worldwide distribution and logistics council at PRH to create and leverage global supply chain capabilities.



“The phrase that comes to mind when I think about Annette is ‘extremely committed.’ For more than seven years I have worked alongside Annette as she served with unwavering commitment at all levels of the WERC organization including as President of the WERC Board,” said Michael Mikitka, Executive Vice President of MHI’s Knowledge Value Center.



Jason Minghini has over 15 years of experience in end-to-end global supply chain network design, facilities design, transportation optimization, continuous improvement, inventory planning, robotics/automation, systems development, business strategies development, and management consulting for a variety of customers in different industries.



“Jason originally joined WERC’s Board of Directors in 2018, then served as the organization’s Secretary/Treasurer in 2019 and Vice President in 2020. Jason asks tough questions and drives the organization toward continuous improvement. His appreciation for the value of industry organizations like WERC and MHI, make him an ideal candidate to serve on MHI’s Board of Governors,” said Mikitka.



“We are excited to welcome Annette and Jason to the MHI Roundtable and Board. Over the past several years, Annette has been a volunteer supporter of MHI, and we are excited about the dynamic leadership skills and wide-ranging experience and expertise she brings to the MHI Board. There is no doubt in my mind with Jason’s focus on continuous improvement and his strong business acumen, he will bring a unique and fresh perspective to the MHI Board,” said George W. Prest, MHI CEO.



The Board of Governors consists of the Officers and Board Governors of MHI plus the Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of the corporation. The Board of Governors serves as the Board of Directors for MHI.



